Teenager suspected of raping elderly woman

A 17-year-old teenager was remanded on Saturday for five days for allegedly assaulting, raping and injuring an 81-year-old woman.

According to the police, the incident took place on Friday evening in Nicosia.

The husband of the 81-year-old reported that the teenager entered their house while he was away, attacked and raped his wife. The woman was reportedly transferred to the Nicosia general hospital with pelvis fractures.

The suspect was arrested on Saturday. He is being investigated for break and entry, rape, assault, and causing grievous bodily harm.