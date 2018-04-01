Teenager suspected of raping elderly woman

April 1st, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 0 comments

Teenager suspected of raping elderly woman

File photo

A 17-year-old teenager was remanded on Saturday for five days for allegedly assaulting, raping and injuring an 81-year-old woman.

According to the police, the incident took place on Friday evening in Nicosia.

The husband of the 81-year-old reported that the teenager entered their house while he was away, attacked and raped his wife. The woman was reportedly transferred to the Nicosia general hospital with pelvis fractures.

The suspect was arrested on Saturday. He is being investigated for break and entry, rape, assault, and causing grievous bodily harm.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close