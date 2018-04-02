Anastasiades says Akinci dinner has no agenda

April 2nd, 2018 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks, featured 44 comments

Anastasiades says Akinci dinner has no agenda

File photo: A picture of happier times. UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres with President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci

The dinner with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci to be hosted by the UN on April 16, is a social dinner without agenda, President Nicos Anastasiades has said.

Speaking on Sunday after an event to commemorate the Eoka anniversary, Anastasiades said that the steps to be followed as regards the settlement negotiations will be assessed during the dinner.

Despite that, the dinner date has been set by the UN while Turkey has issued a new NAVTEX.  Anastasiades said that if the dinner had a substantive content, he would have taken into account the illegal actions of Ankara.

He added it will be an informal meeting, without an agenda and which is necessary to discuss how to proceed from this point on.

The country, he said, needs peace and stability which can be achieved through dialogue.

Anastasiades refrained from commenting on statements made by Akinci on the Cyprus problem.

In an interview last week to Al Jazeera, Akinci reiterated that the responsibility for the lack of progress lies with the Greek Cypriot government and that he would not accept an open-ended procedure.

“They are always ready for talks, but they are not ready for taking decisions,” he told Al Jazeera. “Of course, if we want to solve the problem, we need to talk but, at some point, we need to take decisions”.

He said that he needs to see some indication that the mentality of the Greek Cypriot side has changed.

“In addition to that we need to have negotiations at some point, but not business as usual, not to go around the issues all the time without any results, it has to be result-orientated,” Akinci said.

Last week the UN announced that the two leaders will be meeting at an informal dinner on April 16, hosted by the Deputy Special Advisor of the Secretary-General on Cyprus, Elizabeth Spehar, at the Chief of Mission’s residence in the buffer zone.

The two leaders have been engaged in UN-backed negotiations for a solution to the Cyprus problem. The latest round of talks took place in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans Montana but failed to yield any results.

UN talks aim at reuniting Cyprus, divided since the 1974 Turkish invasion, under a federal roof.

  • Colin Evans

    I cannot help but feel that the whole tone of the dinner has been pre-set by our wonderful President attending the ceremony of glorification of the EOAKA terrorists, just before the dinner. Anyone with even half a brain knows full well that our President is going out of his way to ensure that there will never be any settlement. In the long term this will solve nothing. Look at Germany’s history and see where they are now. With good will a settlement could be worked out, but I do not actually see much from either side.

    • ROC

      I sometimes think where are some peoples brains located, give a good reason why you think in your stupid words the president does not want a settlement, and by that I mean not your own BS mind but show me facts to at least steer the readers to your statement.

      • Colin Evans

        Most readers on here are only too well aware that you do not even have half a brain. Since he has been the President his words and actions shout from the roof tops what his intentions are. But, sadly for you, you are unable to see it. You are just blinded by your out and out bigotry.
        Again, I would also point out that you very badly need to us Grammarly!!

  • ROC

    Most if not all the commentators below are just ROC bashers trolls, it just shows their low IQ in all this.
    Well to answer you all, remember you have no collateral to demand anything that deems unacceptable
    get use to it.

    Anastasiades as the president of the ROC ( all of it) has a duty to keep looking for a solution, now if Ankinci has the Blls to cut his strings and stand up and be his own man maybe we would get somewhere, but it always seems any Turk leader of the Tcs has no guts to stand up to Turkey.

    As long as the Organ Grinder plays the tunes the monkey will not stop dancing to his tunes.

    • Girneli

      If IQ’s were a measure of the validity of a comment, yours could be perceived as low every time. You should stop making such child-like comments, you are just exposing yourself as immature.

      Your so called ‘president’ in the of text of settlement talks is a community leader, not ‘president’ whether you like it or not. In the same way that Greece supports the GC, your regional power, Turkey, supports supports the TC’s. Your incessant reference to organ grinder could easily be said of both community leaders by ill informed commentators, it does not make it valid, just detracts from the importance of these and future talks.

      • ROC

        Look I cannot speak for the ROC politicians but the way I see it, its plain to see,
        You are not getting any recognition for the North, not now and most def not in the future, you have 3 options and I really do not give a crap which you choose.

        1: Stay as you are
        2: Become a province of Turkey
        3: Stop your unacceptable demands, cut your strings off and sit down and find a solutionto suit all.

        Those are the facts, you have to learn you are not in the driving seat. the soon you learn that the quicker a solution comes.

        • Girneli

          Yes you do not speak for politicians, you speak for yourself. That means you speak without knowing the details. You don seem to understand what a fact is. These are your opinions. So stop criticism others for theirs but rather make sensible contribution to a debate. None of us will be sitting at the negotiating table.

          • ROC

            No so, I understand its very hurtful for you, but its a fact the 3 points I made to you are facts, do you wish to question them?

            • Girneli

              The options are as follows:
              A federation
              Partition
              Protectorate of Turkey

              There is no longer staying with the status quo. This is the last chance of a settlement and as soon as the UN acknowledges this things are likely to change and quickly.

              The third option is the lesser of evils but still not an unattractive option for TC’s compared to returning to an unfavorable settlement. It is the GC’s who need to decide if they want a permanent hard border with Turkey.

              • ROC

                All the same SHT, provincepartition protectorate is the same SHT its number 2 you idiot you just papered over the cracks, you still will not have any recognition.

                Go for it, I love to see all the Anatolian’s from Turkey descend to the north and when your all become over populated and start killing and murdering each other and become a hell hole to live in, then you might have considered your what options you had before but then it would be too late.

                • Girneli

                  These are the options and we will live with the consequences, and so will the southern regime. Nothing more to be said

    • Martin Standage

      A typically unhelpful comment’ we are right and they are wrong etc!’I know it’s wet and miserable in London today but you should have got used to it as you have lived there for so long!

      • ROC

        You’re another idiot, when you dont like something exposing you Turko trolls, you find something to moan about, your whole dna is structured on denial and moaning

        show me what part of my statement is untruthful?

        • Martin Standage

          Who thinks I am a ‘Turko-troll”, whatever that is?It seems that you have a problem with your constant negative postings about anyone that dares to even suggest that you might be wrong?

  • Nazaret Shamlian

    ‘Anastasiades says Akinci dinner has no agenda’.
    I would have been surprised if there were an ‘agenda’.
    The charade goes on,Anastasiades already planning to run for a third term.He is enjoying the presidential chair so much.
    Watch out for ELAM.The party might feature as DISY bedfellows in the next elections.

    • ROC

      You see in the North their are two types of Turko’s one is the native that wants a solution to the Cyprus problem and then you have the other( you) the one that could not hack it in Turkey, saw the opportunity to come to Cyprus as an illegal and be given a free home and land ,

      I understand why your contented because in Turkey you probably were living on bread and water and this offer like to many Anatolians was like winning the lottery. but like the animal kingdom one can kill of the other species when populating their domain.

      A great example is the grey squirrel when introduced in forests.

      The Grey squirrel invades the land of the red squirrel multiplies to the extent of pushing the red squirrel to near extinction.

    • Martin Standage

      Sadly there is far too much ELAM graffiti visible in the south and we even had the new Education minster meeting them last week and commenting that he agrees with their principles!Not a good sign and some Greek-Cypriots who attended the Dherinia rally last Saturday also commented on this…

      • ROC

        OH suddenly because we expose you , we all become Elam supporters are we, well let me ask you this, If I was to pose the question ” do you regret the “Armenian genocide” and if none were to answer shall I paint you lot as in the same light as Nazi’s who committed genocide?

        • Dogmeat

          Godwins Law is proven!

          • ROC

            You lot are so self evident its untrue how in so much content you add to articles you still deny you only here on CM to bash, .

            But at the end of the day, you need to remember one thing, whatever you got of your chest here on CM it changes nothing, You still in a shoe box in the North and the native TC is still being assimilated, remember every morning when you wake up in the north nothing changes, the north is like that great film ” groundhog day”

            • Dogmeat

              I thoroughly enjoy my time in the TRNC. It in no way resembles a shoe box. The people are as or more happy than people I meet elsewhere. People work hard, the economy is on the up despite the unjust embargoes placed on it. Your “Anatolian Illegal Settlers” are largely welcomed and assimilate easily into the TC way of life, the most hate I have heard against them is from you! It’s a beautiful place, open your mind and take a visit! I will politely decline your choice of movies

  • turkishcypriot

    Anas keeps on talking about peace and stability. Where has he been for the last few decades. Cyprus has been in peace since 1974. He is old enough to remember the times prior 1974. He is even commemorating Eoka anniversary, his EOKA heroes. What sort of point scoring exercise is this dinner about. Wouldn’t he be better off if he had dinner with his ex EOKA fighters.

    • Neroli

      He probably does!

      • ROC

        Can spew history up till your hearts content, in 2018 your still in a shoe-box and have nothing to show for it, so you bring the past up and I will bring the future up.. Happy now?

  • Philippos

    Hello Mustafa, How have you been since I saw you last? Well, what shall we talk about? MMmmm the Menu looks interesting..Oh, how nice its in Greek and Turkish, Elizabeth thinks of everything…….Blah Blah Blah. Its a skill to studiously avoid the subject for several hours

  • Bob

    I wonder what Elizabeth is having for dinner?

    • almostbroke

      Is pork ‘on or off ‘ the menu ?

  • almostbroke

    As least they are lucky the Greek F M won’t be there. , they will be able get a bite to eat !

    • Nazaret Shamlian

      The Greek FM has been put on a strict controlled diet.

      • ROC

        Yet again shows your a Turko Troll,

      • ROC

        Maybe so, but he can buy your whole family and use them as servants to serve his food

        • Dogmeat

          Re-read that ROC. Is this hero worship for the FM? Why would NS’s family be willing to be bought and employed as servants? Its drivel

          • ROC

            If Nazaret wants to make stupid statements on others than cannot defend themselves I will answer for them,. happy now

            • Girneli

              You are an bigoted uncivil little man, very clear from your insulting rants. happy now!

    • ROC

      So are you now single ling out Fat people?

      • almostbroke

        Whose fat ?

        • ROC

          explain your statement

          As least they are lucky the Greek F M won’t be there. , they will be able get a bite to eat !

          • almostbroke

            The day I have to ‘explain ‘ anything to a keyboard ‘ patriot , 44 years in London ‘monitoring ‘ all and sundry here jumping in with accusing people of being Turks , Anatolians , ect when people’s comments do not follow your agenda , I d say ‘ hell will freeze over’ . I did know a politician once he was known as ‘two dinners ‘ so it kinda comes with the territory !

      • Dogmeat

        He made a playful joke, surely far better than the racist foul comments directed towards Tc and Turkish leaders?

        • ROC

          All the comments here are not for humor but a nice little ROC bashing

          most here are to bash and troll, nothing I seen from you trolls has any meaningful content on the article,

          • Dogmeat

            Ah finally! I am a Troll! From the Troll King its recognition !
            Cue more insults…..

            • ROC

              Open you comments up so we can all see?

              • Dogmeat

                I am on often enough

  • Ιοαννις Γεωργιου

    Offcourse with no agenta in the dinner because if it was up to Nick there will be only whiskey in the agenta

