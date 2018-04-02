‘Anastasiades says Akinci dinner has no agenda’.

The dinner with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci to be hosted by the UN on April 16, is a social dinner without agenda, President Nicos Anastasiades has said.

Speaking on Sunday after an event to commemorate the Eoka anniversary, Anastasiades said that the steps to be followed as regards the settlement negotiations will be assessed during the dinner.

Despite that, the dinner date has been set by the UN while Turkey has issued a new NAVTEX. Anastasiades said that if the dinner had a substantive content, he would have taken into account the illegal actions of Ankara.

He added it will be an informal meeting, without an agenda and which is necessary to discuss how to proceed from this point on.

The country, he said, needs peace and stability which can be achieved through dialogue.

Anastasiades refrained from commenting on statements made by Akinci on the Cyprus problem.

In an interview last week to Al Jazeera, Akinci reiterated that the responsibility for the lack of progress lies with the Greek Cypriot government and that he would not accept an open-ended procedure.

“They are always ready for talks, but they are not ready for taking decisions,” he told Al Jazeera. “Of course, if we want to solve the problem, we need to talk but, at some point, we need to take decisions”.

He said that he needs to see some indication that the mentality of the Greek Cypriot side has changed.

“In addition to that we need to have negotiations at some point, but not business as usual, not to go around the issues all the time without any results, it has to be result-orientated,” Akinci said.

Last week the UN announced that the two leaders will be meeting at an informal dinner on April 16, hosted by the Deputy Special Advisor of the Secretary-General on Cyprus, Elizabeth Spehar, at the Chief of Mission’s residence in the buffer zone.

The two leaders have been engaged in UN-backed negotiations for a solution to the Cyprus problem. The latest round of talks took place in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans Montana but failed to yield any results.

UN talks aim at reuniting Cyprus, divided since the 1974 Turkish invasion, under a federal roof.