April 2nd, 2018 Cyprus, featured 4 comments

Bees disappearing at an alarming rate

Bees are disappearing at an alarming rate, the Pancyprian Ecological Agricultural Association (Poas) warned on Monday.

The association condemned “the outrageous and illegal use of pesticides that are on the rise during this period, which have a series of negative effects, which, with the way we are going about it, may be irreversible.”

The worst negative impact on biodiversity is the disappearance of the bee.

“It should be noted that some areas have seen the disappearance of more than 85 per cent of the bee population,” the announcement said.

“Unfortunately, the lack of education and good management of any pesticides, and the lack of competent authorities, intensify this huge problem of the growing disappearance of the bee.”

This would mean that basic foods such as fruits, vegetables and herbs are endangered, as in the absence of bees there will be no pollination.

The root cause of the rapid disappearance of bees on a global scale is the misuse of pesticides and the gradual destruction of the planet.

According to scientific studies, the phenomenon of bee population decline is also due to electromagnetic radiation, with the DNA of useful insects being significantly affected. Much of the radiation comes from the use of wireless technology and telecommunication.

“At the end of the day, if no immediate action is taken, once again the state will come up with solutions which are too late and without meaning,” the association concluded.

Researchers have found that bees pollinate 70 per cent of the around 100 crop species that feed 90 per cent of the world’s population and honey bees are responsible for $30 billion in crops.

  • Muffin the Mule

    This is so sad to see and can have a devastating effect.

  • divadi bear

    Education on the environment should be compulsory on Cyprus. Often when women, children and some men see a bee they try to swat it. Just leave it alone and it won’t sting you because one sting from a bee means it will die ! Bees don’t want to die so if you don’t bother it it won’t sting you !

  • Alex Petrou

    chemicals should be sold to licenced people only, who have signed personal guarantees on their use { also not to resell to their friend and relatives ]
    they should be made to undertake a day course on the use and damage these chemicals can do
    also , border control should check the illegal buying of banned chemicals from northern cyprus by stupid greek cypriots –and they wonder why their famillies are dying of cancers and suffering of body damage that cannot be explained

  • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

    Water, garbage, flora, fauna, all under threat for lack of 1 essential ingredient: EDUCATION. When will this country, and the one in the north, finally wake and get its acto together to correct this situation. Right now the mentality is a 3rd world mentality, which neither the governments nor most of the inhabitants want to accept. I for one am still hopeful, but fear the waking up will come when it will be too late.

