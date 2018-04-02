Co-op ‘looking into’ how state official’s spouse had €40,000 written off €110,000-loan

By Elias Hazou

The Cyprus Cooperative Bank (formerly the Cooperative Central Bank) said on Monday that it is ‘looking into’ the writing off of part of a loan granted to the spouse of a state official after the case was brought to light by the auditor-general.

“We will be looking into it,” Yiannis Stavrinides, head of the bank’s Strategy and Communications Service, told the state broadcaster.

Stavrinides confirmed that some €40,000 out of total loan worth €110,000 had been written off for a person who is the spouse of a state official.

Politicians as well as their first-degree relatives are designated as Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs).

Stavrinides conceded the affair had not been handled in the proper way.

In cases where loans are granted to a PEP, these must be flagged as such and are handled at the highest level in the bank where greater scrutiny is applied.

But in the loan in question, the write-off had been handled at a ‘lower operational level’, said Stavrinides.

At any rate, he offered, the writing off of part of a loan is common practice in the restructuring of debts.

The case was highlighted by auditor-general Odysseas Michaelides during a recent session of the House watchdog committee.

There, Michaelides revealed that the co-op bank had marked down the loan despite a prior court ruling ordering the debtor to repay the debt in full.

Moreover, the bank did not place a lien on the person’s property against the loan.

It has also been reported that the loan in question was classed as non-performing, even though the debtor earns income and owns real estate worth millions.

The auditor-general moreover claimed that the co-op had refused to cooperate and give him access to the person’s bank account data when he was investigating the case.

It also emerged that the Central Bank of Cyprus had told Michaelides that the write-off was above board as it was part of a mediation process under the Financial Ombudsman.

However, Michaelides told MPs, when he spoke with the Financial Ombudsman the latter did not confirm this version of events.

The affair prompted MPs to demand a list – with names – of all PEPs who have received loans from the co-op.

This would be done to determine, among others, the loan amounts and under what circumstances they were granted, and also whether the loans were granted with sufficient collateral.

  • Bruce

    “The affair prompted MPs to demand a list- with names- of all Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs) who have received loans from the Co-op”.Does such a list exist or can it be compiled.If so can it be released and better publicised? Who decides on this? Probably the PEPs!
    Similar lists from the Bank of Cyprus and Hellenic Bank should be demanded also.
    And for all the PEPs we should have information on how much of their loans have been written off since 2010.

  • GSP

    And were these financial details, the wife’s millions and huge property portfolio, declared in the MPs list of wealth that was submitted recently?

  • Copernicus

    Complete distortion of the truth to say that the loan was written off as it was at lower operational level. On the contrary the Co Op lower level do not do such things as they have no authority. What a load of BS! This is the tip of the iceberg and the Auditor General should look at all the write offs at the Co OP.

  • Disruptive

    and this is just a case which was discovered. we don’t know how many loans were written off to koumbares and their mothers, as saying goes. debts and loans don’t disappear into thin air, somebody has to pay them and cypriot will call those people nazis. full circle of ali baba and 40 thieves mentality cultivated on this island.

  • Bourne

    Make her pay back the lot. She can do without a new Merc and Gucci glasses for a while!

  • scotontherock

    Absolutely disgusting. So angry about this.
    Being a lesser mortal we struggle to pay our loan but manage, just. We don’t have millions in the bank but we should make an appoinrment with our bank to restructure our loan and get €40,000 written off.

  • Cydee

    Well done to our AG; how much deeper in the merde would we be without him.

  • Neroli

    Name them! Truly disgusting

    • SuzieQ

      I agree–the list of PEPs should be published.

  • almostbroke

    A big long ‘smoke and mirrors ‘ story that means ‘diddley squat ‘ who is the politician ?

  • Colin Evans

    I think our AG is doing a wonderful job. Just look back at the the things he has made public that otherwise would have just been swept under the carpet. If the Bank had a Court Judgment against her and she, in her own right, is a wealthy woman which imbecile did the writing off? I most sincerely trust that this total incompetent will be dismissed. The 40,000 must be reinstated and she must be forced to pay her debts, plus interest, as well as costs incurred in pursuing her.

    • Cydee

      Maybe the ‘incompetent one’ received one of those square, brown jobs?

  • cyprus observer

    Let’s hope the 40,000 is reinstated and she has to pay her debts just like us normal people….or as Costas would say…the working people.

    • almostbroke

      Only the ‘little ‘ people pay their debts and taxes for that matter !!!

  • alexander reutersward

    Anyone surprised, politicians on the island is as rotten and corrupted as it gets..

    • n3wbi3

      I am… they usually right the entire amount off!

    • cyprus observer

      Yes, correct.

