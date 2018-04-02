Cyprus drives in the rhythm of MINI

An exceptional business deal by the Pilakoutas Group with EXNESS for 150 MINI Countryman Cooper S

As part of a very important business agreement, the Pilakoutas Group has delivered 150 MINI Countryman Cooper S to the EXNESS Financial Services Company, which has been operating in Limassol since 2008.

The deal highlights the vitality and development of the car sector on our island, as well as the prospects for the future progress of the Cypriot economy.

In his speech Mr Charalambos Pilakoutas, CEO of the Pilakoutas Group stated, “There is no doubt that this is a very exceptional business deal. Not only for the Pilakoutas Group but also for the MINI brand, a member of BMW Group. Sixty years ago, when we undertook the BMW representation in Cyprus, one of the oldest in the world, we planted the roots of a powerful and leading company in the automobile market. Our business philosophy was to raise the bar higher and higher; this business philosophy of continuous development has become a part of our DNA. We have learned to be the leaders in our field, meeting many challenges and responding effectively to our clients’ demanding needs.

“The delivery of 150 MINI Countryman Cooper S to EXNESS is one more challenge as we are already prepared to fully support all their needs. Our technical know-how and our local expertise guarantees the new owners the best after sales support.”

Mr Peter Valov, EXNESS ‘ CEO who also spoke at the event said, “We are very excited to launch this significant promotion and would of course like to thank MINI and also the Pilakoutas Group for their contribution in making this possible. This powerful collaboration has been a pleasure and we are extremely pleased to contribute to Limassol’s cosmopolitan status in our own special way».

The delivery of the 150 MINI Countryman Cooper S took place during an event at the roof of the Limassol Marina parking lot on Tuesday March 27, 2017, and was followed by a party at the EXNESS office roof garden.