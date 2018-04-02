Cyprus in talks with ENI-Total on Calypso timetable  

Energy Minister Giorgos Lakkotrypis

The government is in talks with the consortium of ENI-Total regarding their timetable for an appraisal, or follow-up drill at the Calypso gas prospect in offshore block 6, energy minister Giorgos Lakkotrypis said on Monday.

At the same time, he added, the government is discussing with ENI the latter’s broader exploration programme in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

“ENI is a big regional player, it has concessions on several[offshore] blocks, and we are discussing with them their exploration programme,” Lakkotrypis told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Nicosia.

In February, ENI announced that it made a discovery of lean gas off the coast of Cyprus after drilling an exploratory well at Calypso. The company said it believed the gas play to hold around 6 to 8 trillion cubic feet.

Also in February, Turkish warships – on the pretext of conducting military exercises – blockaded the path of a drillship chartered by ENI in block 3.

After being immobilized for two weeks, the drillship eventually withdrew.

ENI officials have been at pains to stress that the incident does not derail their exploration plans and their commitments to Cyprus.

In his address meanwhile at the EuroAsia Interconnector event, Lakkotrypis described the mooted electricity cable project as being of “strategic significance” as it will bring the three involved countries close together.

The EuroAsia Interconnector is a planned subsea cable system that will connect the Israeli electricity grid to Europe via Greece and Cyprus.

Touted as an ‘energy highway’ linking Israel to southwest Europe, the project has received backing from the European Union as a ‘project of common interest’.

It will allow for bidirectional transmission of electricity between EU states and the Israeli grid.

Work on the first phase, carrying a price tag of about €3.5bn, is slated to begin in late 2018-early 2019 and will involve laying the subsea cables and constructing the first converter stations.

Initially the project will have a capacity of 1,000MW, to be later doubled to 2,000MW.

According to Lakkotrypis, at some point the EuroAsia Interconnector will be connected to the Cypriot electricity grid, allowing for both the import and export of electricity. Electricity generated from renewable sources of energy would also be incorporated.

And prices for consumers would “likely” decrease, he added.

Among others, the project has taken flak from the boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) campaign for Palestinian rights.

In a briefing document released this February, the Palestinian BDS National Committee said that once operational the EuroAsia Interconnector would be supplying electricity to Israel’s settlements in the occupied West Bank and Syria’s Golan Heights, all of which are illegal under international law.

  • cemal aslan

    Mr.Lakkotrypis, Eni will not be allowed to enter block 6 without Turkish Cypriots consent…
    I would suggest you, either you cooperate with the T/C’s or you should forget all kinds of exploration/appraisal and development activities in the so called blocks.

    • Bob

      Very 😁 funny

      • Dawn Wells

        I agree.

    • Dawn Wells

      You sound just like your barbarian leader

      • Bob

        For thousands of years the Turkish mentality has not changed and it was only recent that I came to that conclusion

        • Dawn Wells

          I agree, Bob.
          It’s obvious that they have their own beliefs, which do not agree with the rest of the world’s beliefs. They are brainwashed.

          • Bob

            Do we medicate them or does their entire population become hypnotised. I hope their leader does not signal the red flag waving and encourage his people to become violent in other parts of the world again. What a dangerous situation we have entangled ourselves within? The cypriots are in a dangerous location and it’s about time that the other countries leaders like that of Israel spoke up and voiced the truth about the pathway this evil country is directing it’s people along.

      • Kyrenia

        Archetypal Turkish Brute

  • Costas

    the Turkish surely can not on one hand fail to recognise Nicosia, yet they intimidate, threaten, harrass and do there own thing in Nicosia Cyprus EEZ.

  • And why not?. Turkey has thrown it’s childish hissy fit. Business as usual now. You’re either part of any solution or you’re part of the problem and the EU seems to agree and will deal with accordingly their member countries are threatened in any serious way.

  • The True Cypriot

    The Greeks are till poking away, trying to provoke a response and knowing full well that the Turks will not let let claim these seas.

    Ignorant and dumb.

    • Vaso

      I think it has been unanimously agreed that it is Turkey that is ignorant and dumb!

      • Bob

        Unanimously and internationally agreed

        • The True Cypriot

          Says an ELAM rat.

          • Bob

            You have no values and no ethics

      • Girneli

        In relation to Cyprus you keep saying that and end up eating your word, Turkey does not procrastinate, it does. Better to have a viable and fair settlement than to antagonist your regional power. This is pragmatism.

        • This is not pragmatism. This is an attempt at blackmail. Know the difference

          • Girneli

            Silly response. where is the blackmail when I say “better to have a viable and fair settlement”. Pragmatism is not hitting your head at a brick wall again and again, and expecting a different response, that is insanity.

            • Crans Montana broke down because the Greek Cypriots didn’t think it was a good deal, fair or pragmatic. To the Turks, they thought it was. Since the breakdown, there have been countless threats which are tantamount to blackmail. What is insanity, is the deluded perspective of your comment.

              • Girneli

                Crans Montana was another failed opportunity like many before it. The TC made it clear before hand that the settlement charade could not go on for ever. Amongst other last minute demands, your ‘president’s’ pathetic response afterwards was that he needed more time to prepare, who is he kidding, isn’t 53 years enough time. If he can’t sell a viable and fair solution to his electorate than he should admit that the settlement process has failed. My perspective is that the settlement charade can not be open ended. It must come to an end so that there can be normalisation of relations both in Cyprus and in the region. This is in every ones interest.

                • So, get real and talk sense and let’s get on with it. Don’t blackmail, don’t use Turkey where it suits you. Partition is not an option either. Deluded

            • Moreover, Turkey is immaterial and persona non grata in the business affairs of the RoC. This is about the Turkish Cypriots who are a minority freak on the fringe community of people in the North and who are not recognised by anyone other than Turkey. Know your place bozo.

              • Girneli

                You are ranting and you know it. Turkey is a guarantor power and everyone excepts it as such. In additions the co-owners of Cyprus expressly ask for Turkey’s support. You really have to have more realism if your rants are to make any sense.

                • I’m not ranting. Don’t have to. Turkey and the TC’s are ranting in a parallel universe

      • The True Cypriot

        I agree that Erdog fits that description.

        But do not delude yourselves that you Greeks will claim all the gas as yours.

    • Bob

      Are you going to take the bait?😆

  • alexander reutersward

    Might be a good time to invest in solar projects in northern Africa as they might export affordable green energy to Europe through the cable making Europe less dependant on Russian gas..

  • Parthenon Amathus

    ROC should surely also be talking to the defence ministers of France & Italy to provide Naval escort for the drill ships? Especially so as there is a high chance of more Turkish pirate activity around Cyprus EEZ?

    • Dogmeat

      If the ROC is unable to protect vessels acting on their behalf they will have to rely on allies or the Govts of the research vessels. Sadly for them in this case both of those are members of NATO along with your regional power.If I was the Captain of the Saipem I would not be happy to sail into contested waters again without guarantees.

      • Vaso

        ENI-Total are not acting on behalf of Cyprus! They are acting behalf of themselves!

        • Dogmeat

          As do all multi-nationals

        • Dawn Wells

          I read somewhere that ENI was hired by Cyprus.
          Not sure if it’s true.

          • Vaso

            There is an agreement in place!

            • Dawn Wells

              Hopefully it will be to our advantage.

      • Parthenon Amathus

        Exactly. Unless the Govts of France or Italy can protect their interests then Cyprus should look to companies that will receive protection from Turkish pirates. Possibly Exxon-Mobile (US) or Shell/BP (UK).
        I think the US or UK will be less cowardly than Italy even if Turkey is an “ally”.

        • Dogmeat

          Both NATO members,can’t see the UK doing much, maybe the US would step in but there are numerous other Turkey/US disagreements at the moment -could go either way.

    • Mist

      The vessels are not registered in those countries, they are flags of convenience, like Cyprus is. They could register here in Cyprus

      • Vaso

        Is there no sentence where a Turk does not mention “war”!

        • Girneli

          War is in no ones interest land I cant see it going there. There is a difference between protecting your rights and war. Turkey did not fire upon or threatened to fire upon ENI, it just blocked its way. Going by the platitudes from the EU, EU countries and the US no one is going to war with Turkey over this. The only course of action is either negotiation or the hydrocarbon extraction is suspended until a future date. Even if that happens it will likely not start before there is an agreement between interested parties.

          • KonstanzArrens

            The intention of ramming a ship, and possibly sinking it, is not an act of aggression. What planet are you from? And what if the “blocking” antics don’t work … what then? Shooting?

            • Girneli

              I have not seen any report saying there was an intention to ram. please provide a reference if there is one. Stop speculating and stick to known facts or reports

              • KonstanzArrens

                According to the Dogan News Agency and the released radio communications between the captain of the Saipem and the captain of the Turkish navy vessel, there is a clear fear of a collision.

                The captain of the Saipem reportedly warned the Turkish war ship to get out of its way, otherwise we will both sink and the Turkish warships captain replying I cannot control our speed and our path … :).

                The Saipem captain reportedly replied you can control your speed and your machines. I can clearly see that, but the Turkish vessel continued its course forcing the Saipem 12000 to change its own course.

                Seems like a threatened ramming to me.

                • Girneli

                  It is a deterant, other wise why be there. And the deterant worked and the captain stopped. NB I could not find your reference on DNA site

                  • KonstanzArrens

                    Try the CM.

                    “EU calls on Turkey to cease activity in EEZ (Updated)”, FEBRUARY 23RD, 2018

                    As for your other statement, I won’t dignify it with a reply.

                    • Girneli

                      That’s because my comment does not warrant a response, its common sense, the deterant of overwhelming show of power worked.

      • Vaso

        I see you edited your comment! Why did you do that? Save face?

    • KonstanzArrens

      Presence of American naval ships seems to have worked for Exxon. Why not for Italy and France. Are the Turks really THAT stupid that they will attack fellow NATO members naval ships?

      • Bob

        Ofcourse not Erdo asked Trump to intervene in another matter on behalf of him.

        • KonstanzArrens

          To which matter are you referring?

          • Bob

            The matter with Israel

