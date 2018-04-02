Former Laiki exec says he’s been made a scapegoat

Efthimios Bouloutas

By George Psyllides

A former Laiki Bank executive on trial for the lender’s collapse in 2013, said Monday he and other defendants have been made scapegoats and there was no truth in the charges they were facing.

“I believe we have been targeted as scapegoats,” then-managing director Efthimios Bouloutas told the Nicosia criminal court. “There is no trace of truth in the charges we face and I want to state I am innocent.”

Bouloutas, his deputy Panayiotis Kounnis, non-executive vice-president Neoclis Lysandrou and executive board member Marcos Foros face charges of market manipulation and submitting false or misleading information with regard to publishing an interim consolidated financial statement in November 2011, in which they omitted to include a goodwill writedown of €330m for Marfin Popular Bank’s – as Laiki was then known – operations in Greece.

On March 21, the court found that prosecutors had established a prima facie case and the former executives must mount a defence to have it disproved.

Bouloutas, a Greek national, said he felt his rights as a European citizen had been violated, suggesting there was a pressing need to charge him before Cypriot justice without first considering what he had to say.

Bouloutas said it was parliament’s March 25, 2013 decision that “placed a tombstone on the Cypriot banking system.”

His was referring to parliament’s decision to shutter Laiki and seize deposits in Bank of Cyprus after having rejected a milder haircut on all deposits in all banks a week earlier.

“Both banks would have been in operation today without imposing the extreme haircut,” he said.

On the goodwill omission, Bouloutas said the board did not have a clear picture of the situation created after the EU decided the second writedown on Greek debt in October 2011, inflicting huge losses on Laiki and Bank of Cyprus of around €4.5bn.

He said it had been completely unexpected and without details. The questions raised at the time where only answered on February 24, 2012, he told the court.

Their position was that without the practical implementation of the programme they were n ot able to make the correct accounting calculation.

  • Douglas

    So who is to blame if the top laiki Management aren’t I wonder ?

  • Barry White

    Is he saying, “It`s not my fault?”

  • Terryw45

    I had hopes when Hourican became involved, after the ‘arson attack’ it was ‘abandon all hope ye who enter here’

  • Soho-Knights

    How much should a whistle blower get for exposing this corrupt system I reckon a minimum of $25 million? A lot will be reclaimed from their assets. ” Proceeds of crime “

  • Soho-Knights

    Unfortunately for him and his cohorts, there is an indelible trail of wrong doings on the banks hard drives! They must be pursued and imprisoned for a long time if found guilty. The gifts that were made to others must be retrieved and they also arrested for conspiracy. Enough!

    • Barry White

      Hold on, Soho-Knights. Those same bank and central bank hard drives also show every wire transfer out of Cyprus in the days before and after the capital controls freeze. As they were initiated by “them”, we can`t have that sort of thing being aired.

  • SuzieQ

    I wonder how many documents pertaining to the case will be mislaid or incinerated…..

    • Soho-Knights

      There are so many threads on the banks computers. And all that is needed is a whistle-blower, who is well remunerated. The evidence is available. but they are all involved. There is no one to investigate them. They need to bring in a team from elsewhere.

    • Terryw45

      ‘Past performance is not indicative on future’….. but some know better !

    • Neroli

      They were probably in the fire in the Nicosia court building!

  • cyprus observer

    “There is no trace of truth in the charges we face and I want to state I am innocent.”

    Well that is for the court to assess……!

  • Stokie

    Yep. The old “someone elses fault ” Cypriot Defence. He was an extremely well paid exec. The bank collapses billions in debt. But the execs running it claim no responsibility. Billions lost or pocketed and its No ones fault. No staff lose jobs even though if its no ones fault they were all incompetent to run a bank. .

    • almostbroke

      Yep ! The Greek is learning fast , his default position will be ‘chest pains ‘ beloved of Cypriot ‘elite ‘ when they are found out !

      • Soho-Knights

        They probably do get chest pains, eating too much too fast!

