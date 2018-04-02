Freedom of speech born from the theatre

The play Saved by Edward Bond continues to give an insight into London in the 1960s at the Satiriko Theatre in Nicosia until April 29.

Saved concentrates on cultural poverty and the frustration of a generation of young people on the dole and living on council estates.

The story behind the play is even more interesting than the play itself. Saved was originally refused a licence in its original form by the Lord Chamberlain. After it was performed to a large audience, all those involved in its production were prosecuted and the result was the abolition of theatre censorship in 1968.

Saved

Performance of the play by Edward Bond. Until April 29. Satiriko Theatre, 11-15 Vladimiros Kafkarides Street, Aglantzia, Nicosia. 9.30pm. In Greek. Tel: 22-312940