April 2nd, 2018 Cyprus 13 comments

Government tries to allay fears of co-op customers

By Elias Hazou

The government on Monday said it was moving to shore up confidence in the Cyprus Cooperative Bank (CCB) as depositors pulled more money out of the lender.

Neither the government nor the state-owned bank would be drawn on what these moves might be, though the goal was clear: to buttress the bank’s deposit base so that potential private investors would not get cold feet.

Queues formed in co-op branches as worried customers withdrew their deposits amid news of government plans to privatise the lender, whose balance sheet is stacked heavy with delinquent loans.

Speaking on the Alpha television channel, government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou asserted that the state has the ability to support the co-op banking sector, nationalised and consolidated in 2014.

“The Cypriot state of 2018 is not the same as it was back in 2012,” he said, alluding to the lead-up to the 2013 financial meltdown.

But he declined to say what actions the government had in mind.

It was unfortunate, Prodromou added, that turmoil was being created within Cyprus at a time when the government was seeking to attract investment into the bank.

According to media reports, the government was mulling one of two options: either to divert to the co-op bank some of its cash holdings held with the Central Bank, or to issue a sovereign bond and then deposit the money raised into the co-op.

Either way, the ‘move’ could materialise either on Monday or Tuesday, a senior co-op official told the state broadcaster.

Some media outlets reported that the government was looking to raise up to €2bn.

Last month the co-op bank opened a virtual data room to be used by potential investors to securely exchange data and analyses, as the lender seeks to reduce the state’s share.

The process launched by the bank has two parts, one offering the choice of acquiring the bank as a licensed entity, or part or all of its assets and liabilities.

The process closed on March 29. Potential investors are to be given time to submit binding offers, with the month of May now being cited as the end of the process after the move was deemed a success by the level of interest shown by investors. .

The co-op bank was recapitalised with €1.67bn in taxpayer money in 2014 and 2015, but it is struggling with some €6.4bn in non-performing loans (NPLs), accounting for more than half of its loan portfolio.

Yiannis Stavrinides, head of the bank’s Strategy and Communications Service, said the lender would be making it harder for customers to break certificates of deposit, as it emerged that several depositors were scrambling to cash out.

He said the bank has reminded staff that CDs with a fixed maturity cannot be broken. Exceptions would be made only in certain cases, such as where people can demonstrate they need the money to pay for healthcare bills.

Seeking to assuage customers’ concerns, Stavrinides said the co-op bank would emerge stronger from the privatisation process initiated by the government.

  • Douglas

    I seem to remember similar sentiments were expressed about Laiki ?

  • Bananaman

    I sense an attempt to prevent account holders from withdrawing their funds in this article, pretty certain they are thinking of closing the doors and imposing a daily withdrawal limit until the final binding bids arrive in May. I say this because how will an investor’s bid be able to be tendered if the value of the Bank is devaluing every day ?

  • Barry White

    Comedy hour once again at the Financial Hub. I hope that Prez NIk can pay his share of the tab for the next casual dinner meeting with the other Mr. A.

  • MountainMan

    To me the bank should immediately close its door and stop any payments out. It should then call in independent auditors to ascertain as to whether or not customers with large deposit also have large non-perming loans. If it is found that certain people/businesses have then the money should be taken from their accounts to pay off either fully or in part their NPLs
    Genuine depositors with no NPLs should then be permitted to withdraw or transfer their money.

    • Kevin Ingham

      That’s a very sensible idea, but it would have to apply to all banks and “across” all the banks simultaneously to really tackle that particular problem

  • Neroli

    Take your money out!!

  • Disenchanted

    The bank run is well under way. The government is showing again that they are a bunch of amateurs. Prodromou and Harris completely out of depth, making a bad situation worse. But they have only themselves to blame. For five years they controlled and mismanaged the coops, and NPLs trebled during their time in charge. They think that controlling a bank is a good way to extract votes by exercising favouritism. The voters in turn are getting what they have voted for. They still think that the banking crisis was caused by Christofias chèques to pensioners. Well done everyone.

  • Kevin Ingham

    If it looks like a duck, but can’t swim like a duck, and can’t quack like a duck, then it probably is a dead duck

    • SuzieQ

      🤗🤗😉😉!

  • ScotCyGuy

    I remember when the government reassured everyone about the Laiki…I took that as the sign to move all my money out

  • almostbroke

    Cue the taxpayer , you will be called on to ‘pony up ‘ again soon !!!

  • cyprus observer

    Anyone who has more than 1 Euro deposited here is a fool!

    • Terryw45

      The writing is on the wall, if you choose not to read, your choice…..

