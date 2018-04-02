Israel says to send 16,000 African migrants to Western countries

An African migrant sits on the street in Tel Aviv

 Israel said on Monday it has cancelled a plan to deport African migrants to Africa and reached an agreement with the UN refugee agency to send more than 16,000 to Western countries instead.

Other migrants, many of whom are seeking asylum, will be allowed to remain in Israel for at least the next five years, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.

The fate of some 37,000 Africans in Israel has posed a moral dilemma for a state founded as a haven for Jews from persecution and a national home. The right-wing government is under pressure from its nationalist voter base to expel the migrants, while others are calling for them to be taken in.

In February, Israel started handing out notices to 20,000 male African migrants giving them two months to leave the country or risk being thrown in jail.

The Israeli government has offered migrants, most of whom are from Sudan and Eritrea, $3,500 and a plane ticket to what it says is a safe destination in another country in sub-Saharan Africa, which Israeli media reports identified as Rwanda.

But rights groups advocating on behalf of the migrants say that many of them fled abuse and war and that their expulsion, even to a different country in Africa, would endanger them further.

The groups had challenged the deportation plan in Israel‘s High Court, which on March 15 issued a temporary order that froze its implementation.

Israel and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees have reached unprecedented understandings for the departure of at least 16,250 migrants … to Western nations,” the Israeli statement said, without naming the countries.

A Unhcr spokeswoman confirmed that an agreement had been reached but gave no details.

The UN’s refugee agency had urged Israel to reconsider its original plan, saying migrants who have relocated to sub-Saharan Africa in the past few years were unsafe and ended up on the perilous migrant trail to Europe, some suffering abuse, torture and even dying on the way.

A fence Israel has built over the past few years along its border with Egypt has all but stopped African migrants from entering the country illegally. Since 2005, prior to which the border had been porous, a total of 64,000 Africans had made it to Israel, although thousands have since left.

  • Gipsy Eyes

    “The right-wing government (of Israel) is under pressure from its nationalist voter base to expel the migrants, while others (no doubt the left and liberal snowflakes) are calling for them to be taken in.”
    Check every other country in Europe, the EU and include Trumps’s USA and suddenly the state of Israel no more unique than any other right wing nationalist state anywhere in the world. and anyone who thinks differently has his/her head firmly encased in a place the sun doesn’t shine.

  • NadavKatz

    The UN agrees with the State of Israel: The infiltrators are in Israel illegally thus ought to be transported out of Israel.

    • alexander reutersward

      Infiltrators, nice word of refugees (illegal or not).

      • NadavKatz

        Legally, these people are NOT refugees. If they were the UN would suggest that Israel must permit them to stay put.

        • alexander reutersward

          Why the word infiltrators?

          • NadavKatz

            When one infiltrates through a borer illegally one is infiltrator.

  • alexander reutersward

    You shall help your neighbour….the amount of refugees entering Israel is very low compared to Jordan, Lebanon and so on..

    • NadavKatz

      Israel has absorbed millions of refugees!!

      • alexander reutersward

        Millions from where?

        • NadavKatz

          From the Muslim-Arab world, from central as well as eastern Europe, from the far east, from North Africa, sub Sahara Africa as well as Latin America

          • alexander reutersward

            You should check your numbers..
            There is around 50,000 African asylum seekers, take Eritrean as one example, europa accepted 90% as asylum seekers….ideal 0,5%

            I can’t help finding it strange that Jews, that has been badly traded throughout generations treat others so badly.

            • NadavKatz

              Note again, for the 70 yeas of Israel’s existence the country has been absorbing more refugees per apita than ANY OTHER OUNTRY ON EARTH!!

              • GSP

                Of course! The country was created to cater for refugees.

                • NadavKatz

                  Israel is merely the expression of the Jewish people as a people of the right of national self-determination an independence in a people’s homeland. This right was expressed by the international community as early as 1920.

                  • GSP

                    It is a location for Jewish people from anywhere to go and call home, so by definition, virtually all are refugees. But not as most of the world picture refugees.

  • 9X23

    If unwanted guests are squatting in your house, you don’t send them to your neighbors.

    The decision to accept these migrants should be a democratic decision of the people, not elites who avoid living with those they force on others. Merkel is a case in point.

  • MountainMan

    Do unto others as one would NOT want done to oneself.

  • Samting

    Israel only wants jews – nothing or nobody else matters. Much the same as islamic countries wanting only muslims.

    • NadavKatz

      Name a single country that wants illegal migrant laborers, would you??

  • Parthenon Amathus

    Which Western countries?? No one wants them. Deport them to Africa.

