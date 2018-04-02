Nearly 80 per cent of Cypriots say their health is good or very good

More than two-thirds (67.5 per cent) of people aged 16 or over living in the European Union (EU) and 78.7 per cent in Cyprus, perceived their health status as very good or good in 2016, according to data released by Eurostat, the statistical service of the EU.

In contrast, less than a tenth (8.8 per cent) assessed their level of health as bad or very bad in the same year. The classification included five levels of self-perceived health status: very good, good, fair, bad and very bad. Men tended to rate their health better than women, with 70.1 per cent of men aged 16 or over in the EU perceiving their health as very good or good in 2016, compared to 65.2 per cent for women.

Among the EU member states, the highest share of the population aged 16 or over who perceived their health as good or very good was recorded in Ireland (82.8 per cent), ahead of Cyprus (78.7 per cent), the Netherlands (75.9 per cent), Sweden (75.1 per cent), Greece (74.0 per cent), Belgium (73.7 per cent), Malta (72.9 per cent) and Spain (72.5 per cent).

On the other hand, almost 1 in 5 persons aged 16 or over perceived their health as bad or very bad in Croatia (18.7 per cent), followed by Lithuania (16.9 per cent), Portugal (15.9 per cent), Latvia (15.6 per cent), Estonia (14.4 per cent), Poland (13.6 per cent) and Hungary (13.2 per cent).