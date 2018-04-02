Police probe domestic violence case

Police are investigating a case involving the possession of a weapon, interference in court proceedings and family violence in Paphos.

According to police, a woman reported her 41-year-old partner had threatened and hit her.

When she contacted police and her parents he allegedly also threatened the parents.

The man told them to withdraw a court case pending against him, saying he would otherwise ‘eliminate’ them.

He then asked his 16-year-old son to bring his pistol which he threatened to use against his wife.

Police have issued arrest warrants against the man and his son.