April 2nd, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Sunny weather forecast

With a weak high pressure affecting the area, the weather will be mostly sunny on Monday with the possibility of some high clouds.

Dust levels are slightly higher than normal in Larnaca, Famagusta, Nicosia and Limassol. No readings are currently available for Paphos. The dust will be back to normal by the afternoon.

Temperatures are forecast to reach 29C inland, 22C to 23C in coastal areas and 18C in the mountains.

They will fall to 11C in the Nicosia region, 14C near the sea and 9C in Troodos overnight.

It will continue to be sunny on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. On Tuesday temperatures are expected to drop slightly. They will remain the same on Wednesday and rise slightly by Thursday.

