Third man arrested over fake diamonds

Police on Sunday arrested a 37-year-old man, the third suspect arrested in the same case, in connection with the sale of fake diamonds reported by a Larnaca jeweller last week.

A 34-year-old man, a resident of Paphos, was arrested on Saturday and another man, 59, from Larnaca on Thursday after a jeweller reported that the suspect had on March 20, visited his shop and sold him four diamonds for €44,000.

The following day, the jeweller showed the diamonds to a gemstone expert who informed him that they are fake and not worth more than €2,500.