April 2nd, 2018 Cyprus 8 comments

Third man arrested over fake diamonds

Police on Sunday arrested a 37-year-old man, the third suspect arrested in the same case, in connection with the sale of fake diamonds reported by a Larnaca jeweller last week.

A 34-year-old man, a resident of Paphos, was arrested on Saturday and another man, 59, from Larnaca on Thursday after a jeweller reported that the suspect had on March 20, visited his shop and sold him four diamonds for €44,000.

The following day, the jeweller showed the diamonds to a gemstone expert who informed him that they are fake and not worth more than €2,500.

  • Benny bumble

    Could this be a insurance scam that did,nt go to plan. someone got greedy ?.

  • Neroli

    Avoid that jewellery shop!

  • divadi bear

    Here on Cyprus I wanted to buy a “Tennis Bracelet”, This is a bracelet set all round with diamonds “end to end”. I brought out my tester and found that what the jeweller was trying to sell me was a “diamond bracelet” with a mix of a few diamonds and the rest Rhinestones !! Watch out carefully and demand he writes the complete “quantity of diamonds and their quality” in the receipt !

    • Barry White

      Glenn Campbell must of known the Larnaca ‘ jeweller’ while composing ” Rhinestone cowboy”.

  • almostbroke

    Something not right here , a jeweller cannot tell real diamonds from fakes , there are ways of testing if a diamond is real or not . You would think this test would be the first thing the jeweler would carry out !

    • Irene Jordan

      Unless he switched them!!

    • divadi bear

      Almostbroke
      The “jeweller” must be an absolute amateur. Even without training for his trade, he could have bought a tiny hand-held-tester which when applied to “diamond” immediately tells if it is real, the size, quality and colour of them 🙂

      • Bob Ellis

        Why not have amateur jewellers. We already have amateur politicians, police, civil servants and Muhktars. Before you say it the lawyers, judges, bankers and developers are professional at what they do; deception and thievery.

