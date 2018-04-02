Turkey orders arrest of cleric Gulen over killing of Russian envoy

Turkey orders arrest of cleric Gulen over killing of Russian envoy

Erdogan wearing a military uniform, arrives at Ogulpinar military post on the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay province, Turkey

Turkey has ordered the arrest of the Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen and seven others over the 2016 assassination of the Russian envoy to Turkey, the Haberturk newspaper said on Monday, a day before Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the country.

Andrei Karlov was shot dead by an off-duty policeman while speaking at an Ankara exhibit opening in December 2016. The gunman shouted “Allahu Akbar” and “Don’t forget Aleppo!” as he opened fire, apparently referring to Russia’s involvement in neighbouring Syria. He was shot dead by police at the scene.

Putin arrives on a two-day visit on Tuesday and will meet President Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Their three countries are the guarantors of the Astana peace talks that has set up “de-escalation” zones across war-torn Syria.

Erdogan said Gulen’s movement was behind the assassination, a charge the cleric has denied. Erdogan also blames the preacher’s network for an attempted military coup in July 2016.

Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in the United States since 1999, has denied the charge and condemned the coup.

Haberturk said the authorities ordered the arrests of the eight as the killing was carried out on their orders.

Authorities have so far arrested seven others, including three policeman, in relation to the killing, the Hurriyet newspaper reported.

No one was immediately available for comment at the Ankara prosecutor’s office.

The gunman came from Soke in southwest Turkey, considered one of the country’s most secular regions. His father said his son’s behaviour started changing after he joined the police academy, where he became more pious, according to media reports at the time.

While the slogans he shouted suggest he was sympathetic to radical Islamist ideology, Gulen’s network preaches interfaith dialogue. The Turkish government says such teachings are designed to mask the true nature of what they call a dangerous, secretive organisation.

  • Greg Koko

    the picture of erdogan reminds me of people like sadam, idi ameen and etc.

  • Parthenon Amathus

    Evidence that Turkey is turning into a dictatorship with the Media being state controlled.

    Netenyahu: “The most moral army in the world will not be lectured to by those who for years have bombed civilians indiscriminately. I guess Ankara, too, marks April Fools’ Day.” “Erdogan is not used to being answered back to. He should get used to it. Someone who occupies northern Cyprus, invades the Kurdish regions, and slaughters civilians in Afrin – should not preach to us about values and ethics.”

    Hurriyet & Daily Sabah only reported this as : “The most moral army in the world will not be lectured to on morality from someone who for years has been bombing civilians indiscriminately,”

    As you can see the Butcher Erdogan has cowered the Turkish Media so much that they do not dare quote the part about occupying Northern Cyprus!!!

  • Gold51

    To Erdogan everything going wrong and outstanding in his lif………its Gulans fault.
    It does appear Erdogan has made Cleric Gulan his hobby.
    Not that he has any convincing evidence to substantiate his accusations against Gulan, it pleases dictator Erdogan to accuse someone else.

    • Caulkhead

      A bit like the RoC blaming everything on Turkey is it not?

      • Gold51

        If Turkey is occupying north Cyprus no point blaming Russia.?
        What is it you are reluctant to say, the Republic of Cyprus is blaming Turkey off.?

        • HighTide

          “Not really anything to do with this discussion” Very right!

          • Gold51

            Shut up and jyst troll elsewhere. Your deeply annoying.

      • Vaso

        ROC does not blame Turkey for everything! ROC blames Turkey for the things Turkey are guilty of! On the other hand Turkey blames everyone else for everything that happens in Turkey. Your leader is a crazy megalomaniac who resembles more and more like Hitler as each day passes!

        • Caulkhead

          I don’t know why you think Erdogan is my leader. I am just an independent observer. As such I have noticed that the RoC seems to blames Turkey, the US, the British or anyone else they can think of for any of their ills. The blame culture is systemic as they never, ever, except for a few lightened individual, accept any responsibility for their situation.

          • Vaso

            An independent observer who supports Turkey and therefore supports Erdogan! Your logic is somewhat twisted!

            • athessalonian

              The notion that if one “supports Turkey therefore supports Mr. Erdogan” is indeed somewhat “twisted” as it is congruent with the notion that if one supports the US therefore supports Donald Trump. There are other examples…

              • Vaso

                In this case it applies!

                • HighTide

                  Why?

                • athessalonian

                  That is a personal perspective only.

                  • Vaso

                    True!

          • Caulkhead

            I am independent and definitely don’t support Erdogan. I do see is that you very readily recognise when Erdogan tries to blame everything on Gulen, but you are unable to recognise the same trait in yourselves. You seem to think you are the most hard done by nation on earth and they everyone has got it in for you.

            • Vaso

              You support Turkey so how can you be independent!
              Your original comment was “A bit like the RoC blaming everything on Turkey is it not”.
              Your comment certainly did not support RoC!

            • Gold51

              Cyprus probably is

              • Caulkhead

                I suggest you go and have the chip surgically removed from your shoulder.

        • Gold51

          Good responds Vaso.

      • Louis

        Another idiotic comment!!!

      • Evergreen

        Indeed😡

  • almostbroke

    ‘Throwing a few shapes ‘ before Putin arrives ordering the arrest of Gulen who is living in fricking America ! Somewhere in the ‘smoke ‘ of politics , the shooting down of a Russian plane seems to have evaporated into thin air , now I wonder what ‘business ‘ is on the agenda , you can be sure that ‘money ‘ is at the bottom of it !

    • athessalonian

      Unlike populist, wishful and geopolitically polarized beliefs, akin to the ones most often encountered in CM forums, Turkey has, in my view, despite the consistently aggressive and not so diplomatic foreign policy, successfully managed to maintain alliances with the strong. The latter includes entities such as Russia, USA, NATO, Iran and even the EU, to name a few. Noteworthy is the fact that some of these entities are from diametrically opposing sides. A thus far rather successful disposition despite the unorthodox techniques implemented on its maintenance.

      • Louis

        Hey Thessalonian, Erdogan farted last night during a speech……
        He blamed Gulen!
        Joke… now don’t go off on one,,

        • athessalonian

          Hey Louis! Never mind him… Turkey will exist long after he does not.

    • Parthenon Amathus

      Evil Dictators always come together sooner or later. The past has taught us this.

  • Vegchef

    I am getting a real sense of paranoia from this man.

  • John Henry

    “The Turkish government says such teachings are designed to mask the true nature of what they call a dangerous, secretive organisation.” The Turkish Government is claiming Gulen is guilty based on their interpretation of his teachings without presenting any real evidence of his involvement. I’d say those claims provide actual evidence of who really is the head of a dangerous, secret organisation and it is not Gulen.

  • Costas

    how can he say person x y or z is a terrorist when Turkey still to date occupies Northern Cyprus, has a 100km border it controls in Kurdistan, invades Afrin and tomorrow what next?

  • Vaso

    I think this lunatic must go to bed at night and think who can I insult, threaten, anger tomorrow! It’s his number one hobby!

