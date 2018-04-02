Weekend work for 36 per cent of young employed Cypriots

TWENTY-NINE per cent of employed persons in the EU, aged 20 to 34, and 36 per cent in Cyprus usually worked at the weekends in 2016, according to Eurostat.

Almost half of young employed in Greece (47 per cent) reported working on weekends in 2016. More than a third of young people employed in Italy regularly worked on weekends (40 per cent), closely followed by Ireland (38 per cent), Cyprus and the Netherlands (both 36 per cent), Spain (35 per cent) and the United Kingdom (34 per cent).

By contrast, Hungary recorded the lowest proportion of young employed working on weekends (11 per cent), followed by Portugal (12 per cent), Poland (13 per cent), the Czech Republic and Croatia (both 18 cent).

The lowest proportion of young employed who work on weekends is among persons with tertiary education (20 per cent). However, those with tertiary education are also most likely to work long hours, defined as 49 hours or more per week (8 per cent).

At EU level, young employed with a low level of education (lower secondary or below) are most likely to work on weekends (37 per cent), followed by those with a medium level of education, defined as upper secondary or post-secondary non-tertiary education (33 per cent).

There are only minor differences between those with medium level general qualifications and those with medium level vocational qualifications. The lowest proportion of young employed who work on weekends is among those with tertiary education (20 cent). Young employed with tertiary education were least likely to work on weekends in all EU member states except Portugal.