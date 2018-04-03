AEK look to build on impressive win

The fifth and final games of the first round of the Cyprus football championship playoffs will take place this week over a three-day period.

One game from each group will kick-off on Tuesday as fourth-placed AEK travel to Limassol to face AEL with the visitors looking to build on their impressive win over Apollon last Saturday.

AEL have little to play for other than their pride as a European finish is highly unlikely given that they need to overhaul a 10-point deficit to claim it.

The game starts at 7pm.

In Tuesday’s other game, Alki entertain Nea Salamina with both sides looking safe for yet another season in the top flight.

The game starts at 5pm.