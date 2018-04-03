Arms and drugs seized from Paralimni home

A shoulder fired missile, loaded gun, a bullet proof vest and cocaine were found on Tuesday at the residence of a 38-year-old man in Paralimni who is currently detained.

Officers had arrested him a day earlier after a number of arms were seized from his home in a farming area in Paralimni.

They found two hunting guns, 330 cartridges for a hunting gun, a number of military cartridges, a metal detectorand 119 limesticks.

Three pistol cases were found, two devices mimicking sounds of wild animals, four plastic bags containing 3.5 grams of cocaine and an electronic scale with traces of white powder were also found.

His 32-year-old live in partner had also been arrested for illegal possession of the items but was later released.

On Tuesday, officers wrapped up hours of investigations searching his properties and home, with a team involving members of the rapid response unit, drug squad, Famagusta police officers and police dogs.

Their search yielded an RPG grenade launcher, a loaded pistol with 14 cartridges, a hand grenade, a number of different calibre cartridges, two pistol cases, a bullet proof vest and three grams of cocaine.

The man is expected to appear before Famagusta district court on Thursday for a remand hearing.