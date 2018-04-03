British passport maker to appeal loss of ‘Brexit blue’ contract

A handout photograph shows the original 'blue' British passport, which was subsequently replaced by the burgundy EU British passport, supplied by the UK government in London, Britain

The company that makes British passports will challenge the decision to use a foreign firm in future, a government decision that some eurosceptics in the tabloid press have called unpatriotic.

Prime Minister Theresa May announced post-Brexit Britain would change its passports from burgundy to blue – closer to how they looked before the colour of EU passports was harmonised in 1988 – in “an expression of our independence and sovereignty”.

But reports that Franco-Dutch firm Gemalto, rather than Britain’s De La Rue Plc, had won the tender to produce them angered some Britons and the Daily Mail said more than 270,000 people had signed its petition demanding the contract go to a British company.

Gemalto, which already produces British driving licenses, has not confirmed or denied it won the contract, but De La Rue has publically criticised the decision to use a foreign firm.

It said it would seek a judicial review of the tender decision as it believes it made “the highest quality and technically most secure bid.”

The Daily Mail applauded De La Rue for “coming out fighting” and urged the government to “put security and patriotism first” by reversing its decision.

A spokesman for May said the standstill period – between a contract being awarded and its final conclusion – had been extended due to De La Rue’s request, but the government had not changed its stance.

“This has been a rigorous, fair and open competition. The preferred bidder demonstrated they are best able to meet the needs of the passport service,” he said.

The passport issue has proved uncomfortable for May as she fends off accusation from hardliners in her own party that she will settle for a “soft” Brexit deal that could leave Britain still confined by many EU rules, which include open competition for public contracts.

Anti-Brexit figures have pointed out that Britain had never been obliged to make its passports burgundy and that one EU member, Croatia, already has blue passports. And, in an April Fools joke, the European Parliament tweeted on Sunday that the EU had decided to make all EU passports blue.

De La Rue’s contract, which ends in July 2019, is worth 400 million pounds. The new contract will start in October 2019, after Britain leaves the EU in March.

Shares in De La Rue were little changed on Tuesday, having fallen 6 percent when it said it had lost the contract in March.

Britain’s biggest trade union Unite said it supported De La Rue’s legal challenge as it was concerned about manufacturing jobs.

  • mongasz

    global britain rules

  • Gipsy Eyes

    This issue demonstrates what a total shambles the management and implementation Brexit is becoming.
    Had May waited until the UK left the EU there would be no obligation under EU regulations for the UK to put the contract out to competitive tender. But she needed a quick “patriotic fix” for the lame brained nationalists and an act to show in literally colour coded simplicity what “taking back control” means for the simple minded.
    And so here we are with all our claims for free and fair trained, open and free markets offering frictionless trade exposed for the total sham that it is.
    This is a government and country sleep walking into an economic disaster and the best they can come up with is “this is what 52% of the British people voted for!” Is it really? Is there any evidence they were awake when they did so?

    • SuzieQ

      Good job you’ve got broad shoulders, as you’re likely to get some incoming flack from the usual Brexit suspects…..

      • Gipsy Eyes

        I doubt there’ll be much “incoming flack” even the most devoted Brexiteer accepts this passport thing is an embarrassment they could do without..
        By the way have you noticed the ‘blue’ in the caption under the photo is in inverted commas? I’ve got a couple of the old passports and I’ve looked at them under different lighting conditions and they’re black!

        • SuzieQ

          My dad’s old one is black, too.

          • Gipsy Eyes

            But he, like me probably “wasn’t really British”. It’s only the really British who look at a black passport and see “blue” because they are the only ones who know what it means to be British, I recall this is what some of the uber patriotic Brexiteers were saying when this nonsense first appeared in this paper several months ago.

    • gentlegiant161

      The daily Mail comments on this must have caused countless seizures, the apoplectic outbursts were amazing!

      • Gipsy Eyes

        Ah the Daily Mail…another embarrassing piece of paper for the anti elitist “the people have spoken” Brexiteers.
        Although he claims to have a “hands off” approach the latest Rothermere is still managing the rag set up by his grandfather Lord Northcliff and which his father lined up in supporting Hitler and Mussolini in the 1930’s.

  • NuffSaid

    What a ridiculous waste of time. Do brexiteers now expect de la due to give up its contracts for printing documents for 40 nations? Afterall, they are being very protectionist.

