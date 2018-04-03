Business owner and seven illegal workers arrested in Protaras raid

Police arrested a business owner and seven foreigners working illegally after a raid on an establishment in Protaras.

In a joint operation with the labour ministry which is part of a campaign to tackle illegal employment, they also issued fines totaling €16,000.

The documentation of 136 workers employed by 33 employers in hotels in the area was checked on Monday.

The seven foreigners were arrested during the raid and the 37-year-old man who employed them shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

According to new legislation that has been in force since last September, employers are fined €500 for each illegal employee, going six months back, bringing the total possible fine per illegal worker to €3,500.