Business owner and seven illegal workers arrested in Protaras raid

April 3rd, 2018 Cyprus 8 comments

Police arrested a business owner and seven foreigners working illegally after a raid on an establishment in Protaras.

In a joint operation with the labour ministry which is part of a campaign to tackle illegal employment, they also issued fines totaling €16,000.

The documentation of 136 workers employed by 33 employers in hotels in the area was checked on Monday.

The seven foreigners were arrested during the raid and the 37-year-old man who employed them shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

According to new legislation that has been in force since last September, employers are fined €500 for each illegal employee, going six months back, bringing the total possible fine per illegal worker to €3,500.

  • martin

    what about all the foreigners working as house maids to all the priests that’s prob ok

    • Leo

      Can you write a list of names and addresses, and I will look into it for you. Thanks.

  • Benny bumble

    This scam as being running for years, employ illegals for a month, then get them deported. saves paying wages. and fines never payed .

    • ROC

      Happens all over the world, least he is now down 16k I would close his business down for 3 months on top, that would be a lesson to others.

  • Mist

    Hmm, time of night, 7 workers, establishment not an hotel, am I adding up three and three and getting seven?

    • almostbroke

      The word ‘businessman ‘ is a ‘broad church ‘ in Cyprus !

      • ROC

        Zipped it, go and comment on Gulen, Troll

        • almostbroke

          Says the king of Trolls , do you get ‘sexual pleasure ‘ sitting there day after day ‘monitoring ‘ other people’s comment and if they deviate in the slightest from your narrow agenda , you are as alway leaping in with some guff about Gulen , Anatolians , or Turks . This piece has nothing to do with Turks , Anatolians, I suggest you seek help for your obsessions ‘ !!!!

