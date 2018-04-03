Finance ministry to deploy measures to support co-op bank (updated)

The government on Tuesday announced it was depositing €2.5bn at the co-operative bank in a bid to boost the lender, as a procedure to dispose of its assets continued.

“In this way, the bank is bolstered and the stability of the banking system is fully secured,” government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said.

Citing unnamed sources, the Cyprus News Agency said earlier that the process includes depositing €2.5bn through a bond issue and using state cash reserves.

In this way, the state will boost the CCB’s assets and support deposits, CNA said.

This plan safeguards both deposits in the CCB as well as the finalisation of the privatisation process, the same sources added.

On March 19 the CCB launched a tender for the expression of interest offering two options; acquiring a controlling stake in the bank’s share capital, currently owned by the state, or acquiring assets and liabilities.

Sources said, that the CCB received interest both from local financial entities and global financial and strategic investors. Under the process, the CCB is expecting to receive binding offers by end of May.

However, the process generated uncertainty concerning the future of the CCB triggering deposit outflows, prompting the state to step in.