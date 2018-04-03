Finance ministry to deploy measures to support co-op bank (updated)

The government on Tuesday announced it was depositing €2.5bn at the co-operative bank in a bid to boost the lender, as a procedure to dispose of its assets continued.

“In this way, the bank is bolstered and the stability of the banking system is fully secured,” government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said.

Citing unnamed sources, the Cyprus News Agency said earlier that the process includes depositing €2.5bn through a bond issue and using state cash reserves.

In this way, the state will boost the CCB’s assets and support deposits, CNA said.

This plan safeguards both deposits in the CCB as well as the finalisation of the privatisation process, the same sources added.

On March 19 the CCB launched a tender for the expression of interest offering two options; acquiring a controlling stake in the bank’s share capital, currently owned by the state, or acquiring assets and liabilities.

Sources said, that the CCB received interest both from local financial entities and global financial and strategic investors. Under the process, the CCB is expecting to receive binding offers by end of May.

However, the process generated uncertainty concerning the future of the CCB triggering deposit outflows, prompting the state to step in.

 

  • cyprus observer

    And again, the tax payer gets shafted!

  • Bilbo Bawbag

    2.5 Billion ? …. How much was it the Village Idiot borrowed off of Russia to keep the country afloat?

  • Neroli

    Just like Laiiki just keep pouring ELA/ funds down a black hole. Why not sort the NPLs out retrieve the assets from people like the ‘lawmakers’wife instead of writing off €40,000 off her loan? Disgraceful practise. Let the bank go under

  • SuzieQ

    Don’t worry, keep calm—it’s just an interim loan from us, the taxpayers, until we get the gas out from under the sea……(sometimes I find it hard to be serious).

  • John Henry

    I’m wondering why the State would bother? Let the sinking ship sink (finally) and move on. Then I thought perhaps its simply a matter of being concerned about International perceptions. No need to worry. With minimal international investment (minus homes for citizenship and money laundering fees) its quite clear the reputation earned by Cyprus’ banks for creative plundering of other peoples money remains unblemished.

  • Philippos

    Yes of course there was an outflow of deposits. If “Foreigners” get their hands on this Bank they might set our deposits off against our unpaid loans. So let the State plug the gap and take the fall on behalf of all of us. Will IPT (FAI) make a bit of a comeback, i wonder, or a “Trim”?

  • Bob Ellis

    Giving medicine to a dead patient is so typically Cypriot.Typically, we have to pay for the medicine and the imcompetents in charge ofthe farce.

  • costaskarseras

    This is true and unbridled neoliberal “socialism”, the profit goes to the greedy private pockets and the loss to the long-suffering victims of the neoliberal policies, disguised as an act to protect depositors. “the process includes depositing €2.5bn through a bond issue and using state cash reserves”. When it comes to spending money for the common good or salaries for the hard-pressed working people, the neoliberals love pointing out that the government has no money of its own and tell us that it’s our money. There are no such scruples when they very generously subsidize the private sector even if these subsidies go to foreign-owned vulture funds. We have the same experience here in the UK. According to the BBC News headline: “Child poverty: Pale and hungry pupils “fill pockets with school food”…One headmaster said: “My children have grey skin, poor teeth, poor hair; they are thinner.” At the same time, the British Government reduces the tax for the wealthy.

    • John Henry

      Why should the Government provide money for salaries for the hard-pressed working people?

    • Neroli

      You mean the ‘hard pressed working people’ who don’t pay off their loans like the MPs wife?? The children in UK that you talk of, many parents are on benefits and have never worked and probably use the benefit money for smoking and drink

  • John Mavro

    Yes, the great ”success story” punted by the unintelligent charlatan Anastasiades and the rest of the retards in ”government” pre- election is now in full evidence.

    In reality, another CATASTROPHE wreaked upon the poor, hapless taxpayers by the thieves – across the entire political, ruling and government sector – that have ”governed” this miserable place since 1960.

    In addition to the EUR 1.7 billion injected into this black, bottomless cesspit of corruption in 2013 (which was its THIRD bailout) , which has now also been lost, the geniuses at the ”finance ministry” (is this not the ultimate oxymoron in the context of the dysfunctional banana republic?) are now betting what has remained of the family silver on a bet whose odds of success make betting on roulette a certainty. Going ”all-in” on an obviously losing hand.

    This is the caliber of individuals ”governing” us. Unintelligent, unthinking, stupid, p[populists and charlatans – from the very top down – with NO clue on how the real world – and serious banks – function.

    The Co-Ops should NEVER have been ”saved” by throwing 1.7 billion at this abomination. It should have been allowed to go the way of Laiki. Let their depositors run after the thieves who stole millions, the ”strategic defaulters”, the ”primary residences” (worth hundreds of thousands) borrowers not servicing their loans but insisting in living there, the ”management” which has plundered funds for own use and the rest of ”well known” names who have had their loans reduced- as we heard yesterday about a millionaire receiving a reduction on her loan of 110K.

    The Co-Ops are hopelessly insolvent. And this move will certainly cost us, the taxpayers, very dearly. If anyone actually buys into this aberration, it will be a small, profitable segment of borrowers meeting their obligations. Whilst the taxpayer will be left with the huge losses from which there is NO recovery.

    Can one now imagine a ”bad bank” in the hands of these thieves in ”government” ? Of the write off orgy about to take place with the ”loans” of the well known scum being written off? Since theer is NO chanve or recoverability?

    While the ”lawmakers” pass laws about making re-possessions, especially from this bad bank, even more difficulty since this is the ”vulnerable” class of borrowers?

    We are well on our way of state bankruptcy – this move will add another 10% onto our national debt – and probably the next banking crisis.

    Brought to you by the ”great success” of Anastasiades and his ”government in the pas five years

    • Brian Whiffen

      don’t hold back John.. straight for the jugular as usual, with a concise and accurate appraise of the situation, the only cure would be for the original bail out members to take control of the complete banking and government fiscal policies and force all the reforms through that were agreed by the ROC ,but which as usual were reneged on.

    • Barry White

      There is the question of where the taxpayers’ €2.5 billion came from, the government doesn’t have it, there isn’t a bond issue or is another of Prez Nik’s promises.

      At least when/if it is paid there is another €2.5 that can be withdrawn while leaving the NPL’s behind to be eaten by the taxpayers. Let’s another €5 billion, shall we?

      Cyprus us back to the donkey era.

    • almostbroke

      All safe in the knowledge that those ‘in the know ‘ and on the ‘inside track ‘ have moved their vast wealth to other jurisdictions years ago !

  • Ιοαννις Γεωργιου

    This will happen provided that commision and ECB play pello and even if they do puplic debt will skyrocket and as result we ll need a second memorandum and am not sure they ll be very happy about it

  • Barry White

    Poseurs and amateurs blowing other peoples’ money yet again. Another €2 billion for those who know to get deposits out while leaving the NPL’s behind.

    Time for the UN to place the ROC in a 30 year mandate with full control over every decision to be made.

    • Philippos

      Not that same UN that cannot build 3/4 km of road in Dheryneia in under 3 years. Come on Baz, you are joking or are you making the point that even THAT UN would do better than the present ROC Government?

      • Barry White

        I thought it was more politically correct than saying give it back to the Ottomans to straighten it out, although chances of them accepting is iffy at best.

