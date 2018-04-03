The environment department and the LIFE Cyclamen project team organised an information event on the European LIFE programme on Thursday March 29 at the University of Cyprus.

The purpose of the event was to inform journalists about the LIFE programme – the EU’s most important financial instrument for environment and climate change.

The main purpose of the LIFE programme is to finance and assist in the implementation of community environmental policy and legislation. It targets organisations, research centres, private and government agencies, businesses, non-governmental organisations and local authorities.

In addition to providing general information the team presented a LIFE programme project which was successfully funded and completed, Smart-PV. This project aimed at reducing the cost of electricity for consumers, and reducing the need for electricity generation through ‘smart’ systems.

In the framework of this project, photovoltaic and smart metres were used on a pilot basis in homes in various regions of Cyprus. Also, all owners were trained to improve their energy profile. The result was that they were able to reduce their electricity consumption and, of course, reduce the bill they are required to pay every two months. The benefit to the environment is immediate, since less consumption means a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions.

All know-how developed through the Smart-PV project can now be used to implement future smart grids that will be available to all consumers. Coordinator of this project was the Photovoltaic Technology Laboratory of the University of Cyprus.

The department of the environment currently has its own LIFE project, LIFE Cyclamen, which aims to support and assist Cypriot applicants in increasing the success rates of Cypriot proposals and to make use of these funds to improve our environment.

To learn more about the LIFE Cyclamen project and the LIFE programme you can visit www.lifecyclamen.com.cy