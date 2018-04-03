Marlene apples celebrating 15 successful years in Cyprus!

Amalthia Trading Ltd, Cyprus’ leading importer of fresh fruit and vegetables is pleased to be celebrating 15 years exclusive distribution of Marlene apples in Cyprus.

A new campaign promoting the Marlene brand is now live, with a moving television commercial that highlights the origin of the brand with special focus on nature and the environment.

Established some 70 years ago, with more than 570 customers, island-wide, Amalthia Trading is a well established and well respected distributor. They are proud to offer the professionalism of a large-scale enterprise coupled with the personal care of a family business.

The Marlene brand is distributed by Amalthia Trading Ltd and found in selected supermarkets and greengrocers all over Cyprus.

www.facebook.com/MarleneApple

www.amalthiatrading.com

www.marlene.it

History of Marlene

Marlene® apples, grown in the Italian Alps, are synonymous with guaranteed superior quality and flavour. All seven varieties of Marlene® apples have been awarded the European Certification as ‘Mela Alto Adige PGI’ (Protected Geographical Indication), which guarantees their South-Tyrolean origin.

What makes Marlene® apples so special? Their aroma and taste is shaped by the unique climate of South Tyrol that pampers them with over 300 sunny days and 2,000 hours of sunlight every year. Furthermore, the wide temperature range, at the bottom of the mountain, to which the apples are exposed between night and day, promotes crunchiness and the typical color of South-Tyrolean apples.Marlene® apples are grown on more than 5000 family run farms and are checked one by one and cultivated in keeping with integrated production guidelines: with great care and considerable attention to environmental issues.