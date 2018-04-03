Remand for fourth man in fake diamond case

A 40-year-old man from Limassol who was arrested on Monday for being involved in the sale of fake diamonds between March 16 to 20 was remanded for four days on Tuesday.

He was the fourth person arrested for the same case.

A 37-year-old Lebanese man, a resident of Paphos, was arrested on Sunday, a 34-year-old man, also from Paphos, was arrested on Saturday and another man, 59, from Larnaca on Thursday.

The owner of a jewellery shop on Phaneromeni Avenue testified that on March 16, two Greek Cypriot men visited his shop, saying they wanted to sell two diamonds belonging to a third person.

The owner examined the diamonds and based on their weight and temperature was convinced they were genuine, worth €11,000.

He told them he was not interested in diamonds but said the seller should come back on March 20 when his associate from Greece was going to be in Cyprus.

When the seller revisited the owner and his associate checked the gems again and offered €9,000.

The seller said he had a third diamond for sale, which the two agreed to buy for €17,000 instead of the €20,000 he had asked for.

In total, the court heard, the seller received €22,000 from the owner and €4,000 from his associate.

Following the transaction, the seller contacted the jeweller again to ask if he was interested in another diamond, which he later bought for €17,000. The money was paid in €500 notes.

On March 21, the jeweller took the four stones to a certified gemologist who determined they were fake and only worth around €2,500.

The gemologist also said that the same seller had visited him two years ago to have the same stones examined.

The complainant confronted the seller who admitted the stones were not real and eventually returned €25,000 to him.

The second Greek Cypriot who was arrested on Thursday said he didn’t know the diamonds were fake.

Police arrested the seller who also claimed that he did not know the diamonds were fake. He named the Lebanese man as the person who gave them to him.

The Lebanese man told officers he also didn’t know they were not real.

The 40-year-old was arrested as he is allegedly the one who brought the jeweller in contact with the Lebanese.

He admitted in court to being in possession of two square diamonds which he sent to Israel to test for authenticity, saying they are expected to be returned to Cyprus on Thursday.