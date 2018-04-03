A rocking clarinet takes on the main role

What do you get when you mix a few folk rhythms with a Greek rock feel? You get the Greek folk-rock band The Villagers of Ioannina City (VIC), who will be over for two performances this week.

It might be holy week, the only time when priests chanting in churches are almost as popular as rock musicians playing music on stage, but true VIC fans won’t think twice about taking a night off to listen to the band in Limassol tomorrow and in Nicosia on Thursday – especially when they hear that the band are coming over just before the release of their new album.

The band, from Ioannina, came together in 2007 as an experimental psychedelic rock band. They play stoner and psychedelic rock with a dose of Greek folk music from the Epirus region, whose musical tradition is characterised by polyphony and the use of clarinet. The band’s sound fuses traditional music into modern psychedelic forms, creating a unique blend.

Over the past decade, VIC – who are Alex Karametis on guitar and vocals, Akis Zois on bass, Aris Giannopoulos on drums, Konstantis Pistiolis on clarinet, kaval and backing vocals, and Kostas Lazos on wind instruments – have played in a number of shows all over Greece, in different venues and festivals.

The band released a promo CD in 2010, then in 2014 their first full length album entitled Riza was released. Their two-track EP under the name Zvara/Karakolia came next. Now we await their much-anticipated next album, which they will present to us in their own personal, rocking way.

Villagers of Ioannina City

Performance by the Greek band. April 4. Ravens, Saripolou and Sokratous 4, Limassol. 10pm. €18/20. Tel: 99-614100

April 5. Downtown Live, Emanuel Roidi 2, Strovolos, Nicosia. 9pm. Tel: 99-810011