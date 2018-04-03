Ronaldo’s outrageous bicycle kick caps emphatic Real win

Cristiano Ronaldo scored with a bicycle kick which was outrageous even by his standards to lead Real Madrid to an emphatic 3-0 win away to Juventus in their Champions League quarter-final, first leg on Tuesday.

Ronaldo got Real off the mark with a third-minute goal, scoring for a record 10th successive Champions League game, and Marcelo was also on target as Juve’s five-year unbeaten home record in European competition crumbled.

A red card for playmaker Paulo Dybala completed a miserable evening for the Serie A champions.

The highlight was Real’s second goal when Dani Carvajal chipped the ball into the area and Ronaldo, with his back to goal, launched himself into the air and produced a perfectly-executed bicycle shot which flew past keeper Gianluigi Buffon.