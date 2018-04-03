Safer buses for school children

April 3rd, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Safer buses for school children

All buses carrying students should have seat belts and more frequent technical inspections, the transport and education ministries announced on Tuesday.

The move comes after months of discussions in parliament about problematic conditions of students’ safety when using buses.

Announcing a series of measures, the ministries also outlined that “as soon as possible” adult supervisors would be present for primary and pre-school students and any unsuitable vehicles would be replaced.

All future calls for tender for school buses will be far stricter, the announcement concluded.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close