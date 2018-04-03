Smuggled halloumi seized at checkpoint

Sixty kilos of halloumi were seized on Tuesday at the Ayios Dometios checkpoint from a vehicle crossing over from the north.

The car belonged to a Turkish Cypriot and contained three plastic containers of halloumi, each weighing 20 kilos, as well as 100 eggs.

The vehicle was inspected at around midday, when the items were found.

A €500 fine was paid and a further €400 for the driver to get his seized car back.

According to an announcement, the confiscated items were left at the customs department.