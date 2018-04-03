Smuggled halloumi seized at checkpoint

April 3rd, 2018 Cyprus 5 comments

the halloumi and eggs seized at the checkpoint

Sixty kilos of halloumi were seized on Tuesday at the Ayios Dometios checkpoint from a vehicle crossing over from the north.

The car belonged to a Turkish Cypriot and contained three plastic containers of halloumi, each weighing 20 kilos, as well as 100 eggs.

The vehicle was inspected at around midday, when the items were found.

A €500 fine was paid and a further €400 for the driver to get his seized car back.

According to an announcement, the confiscated items were left at the customs department.

 

  • Ferdi

    I bet they had a right old fry up at the expense of this poor TC. Was there no TC trying to smuggle potatoes at that time? Shame.

  • Niko

    More like a cheap imitation 😜

    Halloumi sandwiches all round at the customs office 😜

    Won’t taste as good though👍

  • Smudger

    Like every quality product there’s always people of low morals trying to pass inferior copies into the market. Here in the U.K. it has recently been actively promoted because it’s a refugee making a cheese and passing it off as halloumi even tho it’s made in Yorkshire. It cheapens and diminishes a product when any tom dick or harry can pass something off that it is not and it’s endorsed by even bigger charlatans.

    • Harry

      I take issue with that last sentence.

  • Vengador

    Obviously the Hellim made in the north is of better quality and there is a demand for it.

