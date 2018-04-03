Turkish Cypriot ‘cabinet’ ends aid ‘tax’

The Turkish Cypriot ‘cabinet’ in the north on Tuesday officially decided that a ‘customs duty’ on humanitarian aid sent by the government to Greek Cypriots and Maronites living in the north should not be imposed.

The move came about three weeks after ‘foreign minister’ Kudret Ozersay had announced a new more reasonable policy would be introduced.

On October 1 last year, the Turkish Cypriot side imposed a levy on food aid sent by the government to the few hundred Greek Cypriot and Maronite Cypriots living in the north, arguing that the enclaved have freedom of movement so such aid was no longer needed.

Medical aid was allowed through without taxes.

Around 340 people are believed to be recipients of the food and medical aid.

The Cyprus News Agency reported Ozersay as saying a new policy would be put in place though details have not emerged.