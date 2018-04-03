Turkish Cypriot ‘cabinet’ ends aid ‘tax’

File photo of Unficyp soldiers delivering food to Greek Cypriots in Rizokarpaso

The Turkish Cypriot ‘cabinet’ in the north on Tuesday officially decided that a ‘customs duty’ on humanitarian aid sent by the government to Greek Cypriots and Maronites living in the north should not be imposed.

The move came about three weeks after ‘foreign minister’ Kudret Ozersay had announced a new more reasonable policy would be introduced.

On October 1 last year, the Turkish Cypriot side imposed a levy on food aid sent by the government to the few hundred Greek Cypriot and Maronite Cypriots living in the north, arguing that the enclaved have freedom of movement so such aid was no longer needed.

Medical aid was allowed through without taxes.

Around 340 people are believed to be recipients of the food and medical aid.

The Cyprus News Agency reported Ozersay as saying a new policy would be put in place though details have not emerged.

  • Dogmeat

    Good news. Can both sides stop using these people as propaganda material? Would probably be better for everyone including the UN if they just sent an increase in their welfare cheques because I am sure the foodstuffs and medication are available locally . These are people that have chosen to remain in their homes in the TRNC, they are not being abused, maybe its time for some of the 90 odd % maronites living in the south to return to their spiritual centre?

  • tony2times

    Refugees in their own homeland

  • Gold51

    Well done TCs….credit when its due.

    • Dogmeat

      Damn I upvoted you!

    • CM follower

      No credit my friend, it was wrong in the first place and should not have been imposed.

      • Dogmeat

        Don’t be blind. It[s used as propaganda by both sides can’t you see that?

  • almostbroke

    Send 340 extra cheques in the post with the welfare cheques and cut out the charade !!!!!

    • CM follower

      Shut up! If you haven’t got anything sensible to say

  • Anon

    The correct decision…
    All people in Cyprus should be treated indiscriminately regardless of their country of origin .

