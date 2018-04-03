“Violent scourge” on London streets as murder figures overtake New York

April 3rd, 2018 Britain, Europe, World 10 comments

There were 15 murders in London in February , police complain of cuts to the workforce

London police investigated more murders than New York over the last two months, statistics show, as the mayor’s office condemned a “violent scourge” on the city’s streets after another weekend of bloodshed.

A 17-year-old girl died after she was found with gunshot wounds in Tottenham, north London, and a man was fatally stabbed in south London on Sunday.

“The Mayor is deeply concerned by violent crime in the capital – every life lost to violent crime is a tragedy,” a spokeswoman for London Mayor Sadiq Khan said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Our city remains one of the safest in the world … but Sadiq wants it to be even safer and is working hard to bring an end to this violent scourge.”

There were 15 murders in London in February against 14 in New York, according to London’s Metropolitan Police Service and the New York Police Department. For March, 22 murders were investigated in London, with 21 reports in New York.

Including January’s figures, there have still been more murders in New York, which has a similar-sized population to London, but British politicians and police are increasingly expressing concern about the higher UK numbers, driven by a surge in knife crime.

Britain’s most senior officer, London police chief Cressida Dick, said gangs were using online platforms to glamorise violence, adding that disputes between young people could escalate within minutes on social media.

“It makes faster, it makes it harder for people to cool down,” she told the Times. “I’m sure it does rev people up.”

Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Tuesday: “there can be no place in our society for violent crime. The government is determined to do everything it can to break the cycle.”

  • Wanderer

    The logical consequence of disarming peaceful law-abiding citizens. Criminals who do not care about “gun control” or other laws can be sure that people’s abilities to defend themselves are severely limited by such laws.

    • Gipsy Eyes

      So does every country that doesn’t have America’s “generous gun laws” have a higher murder rate than New York?

      • Wanderer

        The areas with less gun control laws have much lower murder rates. New York is not one of them by the way, it is highly gun-controlled, so the comparison is even more damning for London. All the high-murder-rates sh*tholes in the US have very tight gun control laws. (look up murder rates and gun laws in Chicago for instance) All the mass-shootings also happen in so called “gun-free zones.”

        • Gipsy Eyes

          I’m sure your analysis is right on the button but just because some idiot took into his/her head to compare a freak three months in London to New York is absolutely no reason to be talking about “arming peaceful law abiding citizens”
          The victims in most of these murders are teenagers, they are what I would imagine you are referring to as “peaceful law abiding citizens”. I did also ask about whether “every country” that doesn’t have America’s generous gun laws having a higher murder rate than New York………….rather than what goes on between different American states.
          I’m sure you can’t be suggesting the UK allow 16 year old kids to be walking around armed with guns!

          • Wanderer

            Allow? A lot of kids in Chicago seem to be unaware that they need to ask for permission despite pervasive gun control laws in the city. Bans do not solve any problems evidently.

            • Gipsy Eyes

              I’m talking about the UK and you’re talking about Chicago. There was a report on the BBC News last night about armed teachers in the classroom and the reporter was shocked by the ease with which guns are just an everyday aspect of American culture. They throw a couple of guns in the back of a car when they go out in the same way as we through and umbrella. The reporter met 15 year old kids who’ve been shooting guns since the age of 8. Allowing people to arm themselves in the American “right to bear arms” fashion is not a good idea!

              • Wanderer

                Do you realize how ridiculous that whole “allowing people to arm themselves” sounds? And who are those who “disallow” people to arm themselves? Are they some kind of benevolent superhumans?

  • Mommy-O

    Knife crime. Ban all knives and confiscate them. Oh wait……knives dont kill people, people kill people.

    • Gipsy Eyes

      You can’t ban and confiscate all knives!

      • Mommy-O

        Exactly. When guns are outlawed only outlaws will have guns and if that doesnt work….. knives. The root problem needs to be dealr with.

