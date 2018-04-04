Anastasiades meets Blair, in Cyprus on private visit

April 4th, 2018 Cyprus 20 comments

Anastasiades meets Blair, in Cyprus on private visit

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, met with President Nicos Anastasiades on Wednesday at the presidential palace in Nicosia.

Blair, in Cyprus on a private visit, told reporters after the meeting that the two had an excellent discussion.

Lasting over an hour, they spoke about the Cyprus problem, challenges in the Middle East region and the ties between Cyprus and the UK.

Blair said they discussed “the strong ties between our two countries and the importance of keeping those ties in a very good condition. The Cypriot community is hugely respected in the UK.”

Responding to a question on the Cyprus problem, Blair outlined that Anastasiades had “explained his position, the big opportunities for Cyprus at the moment, but also the challenges because of the difficult relationships in the region.

“We had the opportunity to discuss about the Middle East and Europe,” he said.

Blair added this was his first time in Cyprus and he loved it.

“I love it, I love the culture, the sunshine and the people are really friendly. My daughter in law is Cypriot.

  • Abhorrent reptile.

  • Kevin Ingham

    Possibly the most discredited and toxic politician still doing “the rounds”

    Most politicians would rather announce they had herpes than voluntarily meet with Blair, but at least sitting next to Blair makes anyone look good

    • Leo

      Troll much?

    • Mist

      This guy is putrid.

  • Brian Whiffen

    what a waste of time, even the labour party ignore his rants, he is considered by many Brits as not only the biggest liar ever to be PM, but a mass murderer who should stand trial for war crimes, talking to him doesn’t do anything for Anastasiades reputation

    • Leo

      It was out of courtesy he met him.

  • George Georgiou

    Is everyone forgetting that it was his wife Cherie Blair (Cherie Booth)that acted for the Orams whilst he was still Prime Minister and took positions in Court which were detrimental to the Republic and what did he ever do for Cyprus that was that great to reward him with a presidential visit. Shame on you Anastasiades

    • Paul Smith

      And? Are you trying to make some cheap point? Move on.

      • Leo

        Butthurt alert!!

  • Bananaman

    Lost for words…

  • Louis

    Of all people, Blair?
    The man who, along with Bush created a war through lies which is still causing deaths of thousands?
    This man has blood on his hands, have nothing to do with him.
    I understand that Hussein had to go, but that could have been achieved without causing hundreds of thousands of deaths, and left millions homeless!

    • Really?

      Well, the casualty toll in Iraq really started rising after Hussein was toppled, and not during the toppling itself. While I agree that the war was ill-conceived, I am at a loss as to how the peace could have been saved post-Hussein.

      • Louis

        Precisely, B &B were tha catalysts.!

    • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

      Saddam had to go? Who, other than the Iraqi people, had the right to decide that?

      • Louis

        Don’t be so #’-A*[email protected]!,,
        The Iraqi people lived in fear of this monster.
        Those who dared stand up to him. Disappeared without trace.
        Come to think of it, remind you of anyone today?

        • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

          That still does NOT give anyone, not even that “exceptional” country the US, guided by its Zio master, the right to go for regime change.

  • arthurenglish

    I hope Anastasiades counted his fingers after shaking hands with Blair.

    • Neroli

      He’s safe, his daughter in law s Cypriot!

      • Bananaman

        She is the Grand Daughter of Turkish Minister Mehmet Altimsoy

        • Leo

          Ouch!!

