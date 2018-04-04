Anastasiades meets Blair, in Cyprus on private visit

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, met with President Nicos Anastasiades on Wednesday at the presidential palace in Nicosia.

Blair, in Cyprus on a private visit, told reporters after the meeting that the two had an excellent discussion.

Lasting over an hour, they spoke about the Cyprus problem, challenges in the Middle East region and the ties between Cyprus and the UK.

Blair said they discussed “the strong ties between our two countries and the importance of keeping those ties in a very good condition. The Cypriot community is hugely respected in the UK.”

Responding to a question on the Cyprus problem, Blair outlined that Anastasiades had “explained his position, the big opportunities for Cyprus at the moment, but also the challenges because of the difficult relationships in the region.

“We had the opportunity to discuss about the Middle East and Europe,” he said.

Blair added this was his first time in Cyprus and he loved it.

“I love it, I love the culture, the sunshine and the people are really friendly. My daughter in law is Cypriot.