Animal Party urges speedy passage of welfare bills

The Animal Party on Wednesday called on the state legal services to promptly send a number of bills and regulations on animal welfare to the House, warning that further delays would hamper efforts to tackle the spiralling numbers of stray animals.

In its message to mark the World Stray Animals Day, April 4, the party said that the problem in Cyprus was growing every year.

“The main reasons for the increasing numbers of strays,” it said, “is the refusal or negligence of some irresponsible owners to neuter or spay their pet, the insistence of some so-called animal lovers in buying thoroughbred dogs, funding that way a morally dubious industry, but also the inability of some to respond to the needs – in time or money – of their animal”.

The bills and regulations currently before the legal services, the party said, are very important in helping to tackle the problem.

The party said that it is about time for animal welfare issues to be put in order.

According to strayanimals.org website, there are today around 600 million stray animals in the world.

Dogs and cats, the organisation said, should have a home. “But stray dogs and stray cats don’t. They lead poor and miserable lives on the streets. They are often ill fed, suffer from extreme heat or cold, and suffer from diseases. Even more often, they’re being chased around by hostile and violent people.”

It called for global action to help by adopting stray animals, volunteering in animal shelters, organising charities to support shelters and free spay and neuter days.