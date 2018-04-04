CNN International Commercial and Lexus forge digital content partnership

Lexus is embarking on a new digital content collaboration with CNN International Commercial (CNNIC). The partnership elevates one of Lexus’ core values, the concept of Japanese hospitality, Omotenashi, and its application in the luxury sector around the world.

A sponsored editorial series by CNN Style, ‘Masters of Experience’ , demonstrates the intricacies, expert knowledge and craftsmanship that contribute to the world’s most extraordinary experiences, pillars which are inherent to the Lexus DNA. As a brand, Lexus’ vision is routed in creating amazing experiences by transforming function into emotion, performance into passion and technology into imagination, all under pinned by Omotenashi. The principles of Omotenashi, anticipating the needs of people before they arise, are at the heart of the Lexus customer experience. The collection of six videos and eight multimedia features include a detailed account of the 32-course tasting menu at Sweden’s three Michelin starred restaurant Fäviken, and a journey aboard Japan’s Seven Star train. The stories explore how a discerning global clientele seeks to discover new experiences and expand their imagination.

A branded content hub, ‘Pioneering Spirits’ , is home to interactive features devised by CNNIC’s in house studio, create. The hub hosts stories of people that go above and beyond in their artistry and invention, from Takumi craftsmanship and the 300-year-old technique of hand-cut kiriko glass used for the new Lexus LS, to the imaginative technology in creating new sound environments.

The sponsored and branded content is promoted natively across CNN Digital platforms and defined audiences are reached on social media using data targeting tools, CNN AIM (Audience Insight Measurement) and Turner’s Launchpad. The campaign features the new Lexus LS, a car engineered and designed with an innate pioneering spirit at its core, to set a new standard for premium cars in the future. The campaign aligns the new Lexus LS with CNN’s storytelling and its global audience, targeting C-suites across France, UK, Italy, Spain, Germany, Poland and Russia.

Petra Malenicka, Senior Vice President Advertising Sales, Europe and the Americas, CNN International Commercial: “We are delighted to be Lexus’ strategic content partner in this operation and to showcase through the prism of Omotenashi, the luxury credentials of the Lexus brand. The rich combination of CNN’s storytelling, data-powered premium content and ample reach will ensure that the Lexus brand resonates with the target audiences across all key markets.”