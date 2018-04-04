Elderly villagers left without medical care

Pensioners in Xylophagou have been left without a doctor because the physician who visits the local clinic every week has been sick for the past two weeks.

According to the union of Cypriot pensioners, the doctor, who is based in Ormideia and visits Xylophagou on Thursdays, has been unwell and has not been replaced.

“Xylophagou pensioners, even if they only need medication, are required to go either to Famagusta hospital in Deryneia, or to Ormideia or Larnaca, and they are distressed,” the union said.

Sources from the health ministry reported the physician is likely to return next week. They said that whenever possible the ministry sends a doctor from Famagusta hospital.

They added the visit this Thursday will take place but without a pharmacist, as he is on leave.

A doctor from Avgorou will visit Liopetri, just six kilometres from Xylophagou, and patients will be able to get their medicine there.

The pensioners’ union said another problem concerns Lymbia, where the local clinic is visited every week by a doctor, a pharmacist and a health care officer to take care of retired people.

“However, on April 3, and also about a month ago, no pharmacist was present, and so the elderly were forced, after enrolling and paying €3, to get their prescription from the doctor, to go to Dali to get their medicines. This problem creates enormous complications for the elderly, who have difficulty in travelling, since many cannot drive,” they said.

The union asked the ministry to look into these complaints as well as reports about a lack of medication and to take all necessary measures to replace pharmacists and doctors so the service for the elderly is not disrupted.