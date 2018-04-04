Getting back in shape

After all the Easter eating we will be doing this weekend, a cross country run next weekend just might get us back on a healthy path.

The seventh Klirou Atovrisi Cross Country Challenge, that will take place on April 17, will have us running, cycling and walking.

This year’s event will start and end at the Klirou central square and include a 12-km cycling race at 10am (€10 participation fee), a children’s 400-m run (free of charge) at 10.05am, a 12-km cross-country running race for over 18-year-olds (€10 participation fee) at 10.15am, a four-km cycling race with free participation at 10.20am, a four-km cross-country running race for over 15-years-olds (€5 participation fee) at 10.25am and a free health walk with Europa Donna at 10.30am.

The aim of the event, which is organised by Dro.Me.A Racing and the Klirou Community Council, is to promote social sport while also serving as a charity event as participants will have the opportunity to donate to Europa Donna society.

For the 12-km and four-km races, online registration can be done at www.dromearacing.com. There will be no registration on the day for these races. For the children’s race and for the 12-km and four-km cycling races registrations will only be available on the day of the event.

Seventh Klirou Atovrisi Cross Country Challenge

A morning or running, cycling and walking to raise funds for Europa Donna. April 17. Klirou Central Square, Nicosia. €10/5. Registration on www.dromearacing.com. Tel: 96-176222