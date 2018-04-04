Historical princess was a foreigner in their midst

Back at the start of March, we celebrated International Women’s Day. These days, it’s less about feminism and more about equality but, hundreds of years ago, things were very different: there was no such thing as women’s rights or gender equality, and history was written – in the main – by men, about men. So it’s wonderful to learn that Cyprus has a particularly strong female past. This is an island where women could – and did – rule the roost; a place whose past is peppered with a cast of powerful female role models. There was the wrathful Queen Eleanore (said to have tossed her husband’s mistress into the oubliettes of Kyrenia Castle), Caterina Cornaro (thrust into the position of regent at the age of 19, and left to contend with the merchants of the Venetian Republic), and even Cleopatra herself – Cyprus was a gift to the Queen of Egypt from Mark Anthony at the start of the last millennium. But, right up there in a league of her own, is Princess Anne of Cyprus. A woman who – after centuries of misinformation and propaganda – is finally getting the place in history she deserves.

Subject of the newly-released Anne of Cyprus, penned by writer, researcher and women’s rights’ advocate Mary Pyrgos, Princess Anne was born in 1418, the daughter of King Janus of Cyprus and Charlotte of Bourbon. Purportedly the most beautiful woman of her time, she was still a young teen when her marriage to Louis the Duke of Savoy thrust her from the quiet island life into the limelight of European politics…

“Princess Anne left Cyprus when she was only 15 to marry the son of the Duke of Savoy, taking with her a group of 86 Cypriots,” reveals Mary. Anne had already been engaged once before – to her husband’s elder brother. But just nine days after the contract had been signed, he died, and so the Duke arranged a betrothal to his younger son. “You’ve got to understand,” Mary continues, “that she was a real prize: a Princess of Cyprus directly descended from Melusine of Lusignan; the Duke of Savoy understood only too well the prestige and contacts it would bring to have his lineage intertwined with that of a royal family.”

Despite her age, Anne was already very cultured, an accomplished young woman who was known to be very charming and exceedingly beautiful. “She was,” Mary reveals, “extremely charismatic; everyone liked her at first sight. Even her husband fell head over heels the moment they met. Now, this was a girl who’d already been through a lot: she’d lost her first suitor at an early age, she’d seen her father imprisoned by the King of Egypt and, because of this, had suffered all sorts of humiliation. In fact, I think that may be what gave her strength: this was a woman who knew what it was to suffer dishonour and disgrace, and summoned the strength to tackle everything that was thrown at her…” Which was a lot. Because there were many in Savoy who were totally against the new princess…

To this day, the legends of Anne’s wicked ways remain part of oral tradition in some areas of the continent. “In the process of my research, I met several people who knew all about the terrible Anne of Cyprus!” Mary discloses. “I came across one woman in France who told me Anne was ‘a very bad duchess! She spent all the money in Savoy and killed her children’… Well, it just goes to show how propaganda can echo down the ages!” Mary exclaims. “I mean, here was a woman who created a loving and successful marriage, even taking on her husband’s affairs of state when it became apparent he wasn’t interested.”

As an accomplished stateswoman and benefactor, Anne supported the University of Turin; built churches and paid for their decoration; loved music and was responsible for educating the musicians of the court. She was also known for her restoration of castles in the region, the books on history she commissioned, and her fairness in politics. “Above all,” says Mary, “Anne loved her family – and the country of her birth. She always remembered Cyprus, often ordering goods from her homeland: rosewater, sugared roses, dried figs, local cheeses, gold thread, and oiselets de Chypre – aromatic paste in the shape of birds that were hung in the castles to perfume the air and eliminate insects.”

History, alas, has told a different story. Arriving in Savoy, Anne was thrown into a court in mourning – the eldest son to whom she had first been betrothed had died, another two siblings were to follow shortly – in a duchy with an unusually strict constitution. “You can imagine the cultural differences: Cypriots full of life, dancing and singing, arriving in Savoy and finding a very rigorous, austere society; there was definitely a conflict there, and her detractors took full advantage of this!” Mary explains.

But it was Anna’s charisma that caused the biggest issue: many of the local Barons felt side-lined, and began to accuse her of everything that went wrong. As internal troubles and external pressures mounted, the Barons blithely blamed the lot on the foreigner in their midst and – what’s worse – wrote it all down. “These were the men who wrote the history of the time,” Mary reveals. “They blamed her for everything – even saying that, as a descendant of the supposedly cursed Melusine of Lusignan, Anne brought bad luck. It was, basically, excellent public relations on the part of the Barons; misinformation that has stood to this day.”

Now, however, research is proving the truth and setting Anne’s reputation right once and for all, and Mary’s book is set to be instrumental in righting the historical wrongs. A 300-page volume three years in the making, Mary’s rightly proud of “opening a window on the truth. I write about women, only about women,” says the author who has produced the definitive work on local patriarchy and matriarchy; who is currently working on the second volume of her trilogy, The Cypriot Woman; and who asserts that “history often serves the purpose of the patriarchy.

“We need,” she acknowledges, “to re-examine our history. So often, what has been written is about men. But women are the cornerstone of any society: the source of survival throughout good times and bad. In Byzantine times, women were the realists, they held the family together; in the Ottoman period there were a number of wives of certain Greek leaders who were very powerful; in the 19th century we have a lot of important female figures emerging – teachers, philanthropists, women who made a real difference. And I want,” concludes the author, “to write about all these strong women of Cyprus! To set history straight.”

Anne of Cyprus

By Mary Pyrgos is available from the Soloneion Book Centre and the Moufflon Bbookshop. For more information on purchasing call 22 666799 or 22 665155. The book is currently published only in Greek