Man remanded over arms cache, including grenade launcher

A 38-year-old man from Famagusta was remanded in custody for eights days on Wednesday in connection with possession of arms and explosives, including an anti-tank missile launcher.

The arms cache was found by police during a search of the man’s home in a rural area of Paralimni on Tuesday.

Officers found an RPG launcher along with its missile and propellants, a fragmentation grenade, a loaded pistol, three grammes of cocaine, and a bulletproof vest.

Police also seized two hunting shotguns and 330 cartridges, a metal detector, 119 limesticks and two electronic devices that mimic bird calls used in trapping, and 1,649 50-gramme packages of hookah pipe tobacco.

Famagusta CID and the drug squad continue their investigation into the case.