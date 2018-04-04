MEPs call on access to military sites in search for missing

A delegation of MEPs on Wednesday called for full access to every possible burial site where the remains of the missing persons might be buried.

Representatives from the European parliament’s civil liberties committee (Libe) is having a series of contacts on the island to take stock of the progress made by the Committee for Missing Persons (CMP) in recovering and identifying the remains. The MEPs met with the three members of the CMP, at the committee’s anthropological laboratory in the Nicosia airport area.

Spanish S&D MEP Juan Fernando López Aguilar, who is leading the delegation, said the task of the CMP was not an easy one. Half the work has yet to be completed and every effort should be made towards this direction, he added.

Aguilar, who is also the EP’s standing rapporteur for missing persons, said that it was important to provide access to every possible burial site, including in military sites located in the north.

He said that the EP delegation was aware of the difficulties in accessing military sites as well as archives, documents and information.

“We support every diplomatic effort in order to complete that job” he said.

The Libe delegation also met on Wednesday with UNSG Special Representative to Cyprus Elizabeth Spehar. More meetings are scheduled with other officials, including the foreign minister.

In addition to Aguilar, other MEPs in the delegation include Ana Gomez (S&D, Portugal), Asim Ademov (EPP, Bulgaria), and Thomas Zdechovsky (EPP, Czech Republic).