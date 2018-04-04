Music that is tightly tied to tradition

The newly founded Labyrinth Cyprus Musical Workshops is promoting and continuing the work of the Labyrinth Musical Workshop, founded in 1982 by Ross Daly in Crete, with a series of seminars and a concert this month.

To mark this new start, a concert entitled Musical Routes with Daly, Kelly Thoma, Michalis Kouloumis, Giannis Koutis and Euripides Dikaios, will take place on April 13 in Nicosia. These musicians will meet together for the first time on stage to play traditional instruments of various cultures (Cyprus, Greece, Middle East, Afghanistan) as well as original instruments (lyra with sympathetic strings, tarhu). Brought together, these instruments and the musicians who have mastered them will create an original and unique sound with a variety of sound colours, incorporating traditions of music and cultures in contemporary original compositions.

Daly and Thoma often work together as a duet. Their instrument of choice is the lyra – a small upright knee-fiddle used in a number of Middle Eastern and Balkan traditions as well as in the music of Crete where the pair live. They also play the Nak Tarhu, a contemporary creation with a deep ethereal sound related to the lyra.

The three Cypriot musicians – Kouloumis on the violin, Koutis on the oud and Dikaios on percussion – have each presented a large number of concerts both in Cyprus and abroad. Their personal compositions and recordings, along with their live performances, are what make them significant representatives in Cyprus of traditional music from various Eastern Mediterranean countries. In this concert they will perform their own original contemporary compositions.

The first three seminars linked to the Labyrinth Cyprus Musical Workshops will begin from April 10-15.

Daly himself will run the Makam as Structure and Phrasing seminar which will expose the students to the essential phrase material associated with each Makam (a system of melody types used in Arabic, Persian and Turkish classical music) through the process of group performance and the analysing of a select repertoire of hallmark compositions in each one.

The seminar will take place at the space next to Kala Kathoumena, Nicokleous 21, Phaneromenis Arcade, Nicosia on April 10 from 5pm until 8pm, on April 11 to 14 from 10am until 1pm and 5pm until 8pm and on April 15 from 10am until 1pm.

Kouloumis will take on the Violin in the Eastern Mediterranean seminar focusing on the modal music of the Eastern Mediterranean with regards to the multi-faceted art of the violin. He will also touch on the performance of traditional music from Cyprus, Asia Minor, Thrace, Aegean Sea (Cyclades, Dodecanese Islands, Lesvos) as well as from the classical music of Constantinople (Ottoman classical music).

The seminar will take place at That el kale space, Othellou 5-7 Nicosia on April 10 from 5pm until 8pm, on April 11 to 14 from 10am until 1pm and 5pm until 8pm and on April 15 from 10am until 1pm.

The third seminar, Contemporary Model Music Repertoire – Music Ensemble, will be led by Thoma who will work together with the students on a selection of compositions of contemporary modal composers as well as on certain traditional pieces from a variety of backgrounds.

The seminar will take place at the School of Byzantine Music of the Archdiocese of Cyprus, Lefkonos 8, 1011, 2nd floor, next to Faneromeni Square on April 10 from 5pm until 8pm, on April 11 to 14 from 10am until 1pm and 5pm until 8pm and on April 15 from 10am until 1pm.

Participation cost for each seminar is €250 and €200 for students from music departments and public music schools. For further details about the seminars go to www.labyrinthcyprus.com or call 99-941006 or 99- 583947.

Musical Routes

Musical performance Ross Daly, Kelly Thoma, Michalis Kouloumis, Giannis Koutis and Euripides Dikaios. April 13. Theatro Dentro, 44 Enotitos Street, Palouriotissa, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €12/15. Tel: 99-384606

Labyrinth Cyprus Musical Workshops

Three music seminars. April 10-15. Different locations around Nicosia. €250 and €200 for students from music departments and public music schools. www.labyrinthcyprus.com, 99-941006 or 99- 583947