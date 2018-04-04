Nova GO goes … Europe!

Take Nova Cyprus with you in Europe! Available in all countries of the European Union, Nova GO is now available for Nova Cyprus subscribers.

Now all active subscribers of Nova Cyprus can enjoy viewing their favourite platform in any EU country.

From a laptop, tablet, or smartphone, the subscriber can enjoy the 17 live channels, with films, talk shows, programmes for kids and news and all on-demand choices from blockbuster premieres, top series to box sets of selected series, the entire movie library of Finos Films, documentaries and others. To enjoy this rich content in Europe, all you need to do is install Nova GO and have an Internet connection from which you can activate the service any hour and wherever you are.

Nova Cyprus, applying the relevant European regulation (EU 2017/1128) on the cross-border portability of online content services in the internal market, offers its subscribers who travel within Europe exactly what they enjoy in Cyprus.

For more information, visit www.novacyprus.com/novago.