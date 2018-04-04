Paphos braces for bumper weekend

April 4th, 2018 Cyprus 5 comments

Tourists in Paphos

Hotels in Paphos said on Wednesday they were 85 per cent full for the Easter weekend.

Head of the Paphos branch of the association Thanos Michaelides said almost all establishments were operating at the moment, and all would be by the end of April, he said.

Michaelides referred to both the Catholic Easter last week and the Orthodox Easter this week, adding that this was the best time to visit Paphos because of the weather.

Visitors come mainly from the UK, Germany, France and other central European countries.

As prices are higher than in March these tourists are considered to be quality visitors, he explained.

He then referred to the upgraded image of the city with the completion of its projects, saying that this will allow hoteliers to build a better clientele.

Head of the restaurant association Phytos Thrasyvoulos reported about 90 per cent of establishments will be open during the season in the area, while the rest are expected to open within the next two weeks.

He expressed his satisfaction with the amount of local and foreign tourists and said the aim of the association is to lengthen the tourist season.

Asked about the biggest problem of the industry he said it is the number of available staff.

“Without the workforce, the food industry will not progress,” he noted.

  • kimberworth

    No all inclusive then the holidaymakers will move on,maybe if restaurants reduced their inflated prices they would get customers, do the better clientele have different money than the lesser? I reside in larnaca and visited paphos recently and found the meal prices very high.

  • Capt. Vain

    What needs to be done is to get rid of the all inclusive offers given by hotels so restaurants and cafes can benefit.

  • Neroli

    CM I suggest you get your facts right it was not Catholic Easter last week!!

  • villagehouse

    It was not the “Catholic Easter” last week, it was the Christian Easter, all Christians celebrated Easter last weekend with the exception of the Greeks who celebrate it this weekend.

  • Mr Magoo

    Article mentions prices are higher = quality visitors. Not sure this computes with the all inclusive visitor. These do little for the true local economy but only serve to increase corporate profits that are accumulated outside of Cyprus. Numbers are one thing, boosting the tourist economy in the F&B sector, another.

