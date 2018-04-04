Paphos braces for bumper weekend

Hotels in Paphos said on Wednesday they were 85 per cent full for the Easter weekend.

Head of the Paphos branch of the association Thanos Michaelides said almost all establishments were operating at the moment, and all would be by the end of April, he said.

Michaelides referred to both the Catholic Easter last week and the Orthodox Easter this week, adding that this was the best time to visit Paphos because of the weather.

Visitors come mainly from the UK, Germany, France and other central European countries.

As prices are higher than in March these tourists are considered to be quality visitors, he explained.

He then referred to the upgraded image of the city with the completion of its projects, saying that this will allow hoteliers to build a better clientele.

Head of the restaurant association Phytos Thrasyvoulos reported about 90 per cent of establishments will be open during the season in the area, while the rest are expected to open within the next two weeks.

He expressed his satisfaction with the amount of local and foreign tourists and said the aim of the association is to lengthen the tourist season.

Asked about the biggest problem of the industry he said it is the number of available staff.

“Without the workforce, the food industry will not progress,” he noted.