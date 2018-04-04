President releases campaign expenses

April 4th, 2018 Cyprus 1 comments

President releases campaign expenses

President Nicos Anastasiades’ campaign said on Wednesday the incumbent had spent under a million euros during the election race, coming in second among the three main contenders in terms of expenses.

The campaign said it had spent €971,436, coming from €641,500 in donations made by companies and €330,000 given by individuals.

Most of the money was spent on advertising, €599,014. Ruling Disy party spent €153,000 in the campaign.

The announcement came a day after those of Anastasiades’ opponents, Stavros Malas and Nicolas Papadopoulos.

According to Malas’ accounts, he had spent a total of €999,028 while donations reached €999,030.

Papadopoulos spend the least out of the three, €908,366 from €938,550 that came mainly through donations.

Print Friendly
  • gulumbra

    And the donors were….?

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close