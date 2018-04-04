President releases campaign expenses

President Nicos Anastasiades’ campaign said on Wednesday the incumbent had spent under a million euros during the election race, coming in second among the three main contenders in terms of expenses.

The campaign said it had spent €971,436, coming from €641,500 in donations made by companies and €330,000 given by individuals.

Most of the money was spent on advertising, €599,014. Ruling Disy party spent €153,000 in the campaign.

The announcement came a day after those of Anastasiades’ opponents, Stavros Malas and Nicolas Papadopoulos.

According to Malas’ accounts, he had spent a total of €999,028 while donations reached €999,030.

Papadopoulos spend the least out of the three, €908,366 from €938,550 that came mainly through donations.