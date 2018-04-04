Russian ambassador seeks to allay fears over ties with Turkey

April 4th, 2018 Cyprus, featured 40 comments

Russian ambassador seeks to allay fears over ties with Turkey

Russian Ambassador Stanislav Osadchiy

Russian ambassador Stanislav Osadchiy said on Wednesday that Russia’s normalisation of relations with Turkey would not affect the country’s relations with Cyprus nor its positions on the island’s division.

Osadchiy also sought to allay fears over the construction of a nuclear power plant on the Turkish coast, right across Cyprus, saying there was no cause for concern. He was commenting the day after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin officially marked the start of work on Turkey’s first nuclear power station at Akkuyu.

The $20 billion power station in the southern province of Mersin will be built by Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom.

“We are entering the stage of smooth relations with Turkey, because they were bad in the past. Now our relations are entering a stage of mutual interest, mainly in the economic sector,” the ambassador said during a visit to Limassol.

Osadchiy said Cyprus should not worry about the nuclear plant in Akkuyu, which will employ the latest technology.

The ambassador said the government has been briefed about the safety of the station by a delegation of the construction company, which met officials in Nicosia a few months ago.

Of the deal to sell Turkey the S-400 long-range anti-aircraft missile systems, Osadchiy said it was simply a commercial transaction.

“We simply sell these systems and get the money for them,” he said.

The cooperation between his country and Turkey would not affect relations with Cyprus.

“We have said many times, we support Cyprus on the Cyprus problem and other matters and our delegation now in Turkey is discussing relations with Cyprus.”

  • costaskarseras

    There is no reason to fear the improved relations between Russia and Turkey, these relations cannot be more damaging for Cyprus than her recent traumatic past.

    The invasion in 1974 was a NATO-Turkish invasion that resulted in ethnic cleansing when 200 000 Cypriots were forced off their land and 40 000 NATO-Turkish troops are still remaining in Cyprus 44 years later. They continue to tolerate this war crime as Turkey has been regarded as a loyal partner of the UK, US, and the other NATO members.

    The Russian Government, despite Cyprus’ minute size, continues to shows the traditional respect that exists between the two countries. Russia sent representatives of the construction company to reassure the Cyprus government of the safety of the nuclear plant. Despite the busy schedule of the two Presidents, Mr. Putin found time to discuss the relations between Turkey and Cyprus and did not wash his hand off this problem as is customary with our so-called guarantor, the UK.

    • HighTide

      NATO plays no role in Cyprus, neither in the past nor now. Turkey acts as individual force without NATO involvement.

  • alexander reutersward

    But if they get nuclear power, than who will need the gas around Cyprus?

  • ROC

    Turkey can go and buy what crap they want lets face their first choice what the patriot missile system which the USA gave them the middle finger hence why they went for the ss400s plus Russian will be looking to finance the new S-500 Prometey

    And I hear the turko commentators all going on how a little Cyprus is and has no clout with the big boys, maybe the Turkos can answer me this,

    How is it that this little small Island has managed to keep the North unrecognized for 46 years and that includes Muslim countries,,

    • Paul Smith

      You are a prize useless clown.

      • ROC

        Keep sucking the teat, if you have nothing to contribute you shown what a coward you are by not reply to me in the other vile comment,when I said you need to grown some, just proves your a useless troll.

        • Cyprus74

          Funny how your calling others coward when you dont have the balls to respond to my comments?

      • Andrew Eco

        clown again? we got used to being called clowns, think of something new for a change

  • Veritas

    He’s even outdoing Bush/Blair over Iraq as a political compulsive liar.

  • Martin Standage

    He knows that he can get away with such outrageous statements and behaviour in a tiny chunk of an island like Cyprus, whose banks are already awash with Russian money!In any other country an Ambassador who behaved like Osachi does here would have been sent packing long ago!Imagine how the government here would have reacted if the Americans or Germany etc. were building this power station?

  • almostbroke

    Cyprus is a political ‘dwarf ‘ and in fact Cyprus never shot a Russian plane out of the sky and cosying up to the Russians dosent mean ‘diddley squat ‘ when it comes to the big boys . The Russians are prepared to let the downing of the plane slide ‘business is business ‘ when it comes to money and big money . The Russians will pay lip service to Cyprus but unfortunately they are out of their league . The Russians do not care that Erdogan is a despot he is willing to pay and that’s the bottom line . Money still rules !

    • HighTide

      Why should one despot care about another one?

      • almostbroke

        They don’t ! Business is business !

        • HighTide

          That’s why the US provide every friendly dictator with money and arms. Egyptian’s Sisi will get another 1.2 billion this year.

          • almostbroke

            Yeah but they dident shoot down any Egyptian planes !

            • HighTide

              Plenty of ‘collateral damage’ elsewhere.

              • almostbroke

                Ignore the shooting down a Russian plane , a minor blip in the great scheme of things , it’s all about the money and more interestingly who benefits , a life long pal of Putin who plys his trade as a cello player is a billionaire !

    • ROC

      Turkey whores herself with anyone, end off

      • Cyprus74

        Bit like cyprus and Greece did with Russia and the EU.

        • Andrew Eco

          Greece has been a long term ally of both Russia and the EU

      • Andrew Eco

        same with Russia, the question is, how long is it going to last

    • gulumbra

      Yes like greek cypriot businessmen taking money off people who live in northern cyprus

  • HighTide

    Ambassadors are well paid to lie for their country.

  • Jeremy Rigg

    Is his ‘Odeon Cinema’ uniform at the cleaners. They are doing a 2 for 1 at the moment.

    • Barry White

      It is said that my references to the ‘Chocolate Soldier’ did not go down well at the Embassy or its satellite offices at Foreign Affairs and the Attorney Generals’.

  • Barry White

    Excellent Mr. Ambassador, we could not say it better in Nicosia and it is clear where everyone stands. A rampant Neo-Liberal could not have stated their very principled position more precisely. Please note in North London.

    “Of the deal to sell Turkey the S-400 long-range anti-aircraft missile systems, Osadchiy said it was simply a commercial transaction.”

    “We simply sell these systems and get the money for them,” he said.”

    • Аlex Snigerev

      It is very important to note that this is a defensive system. The
      S-400 “Triumph” anti-aircraft missile system is designed to engage
      jammers, radar detection and control aircraft, reconnaissance aircraft,
      strategic and tactical aircraft, tactical, tactical ballistic missiles,
      medium-range ballistic missiles, hypersonic targets and others modern and promising means of air attack.

  • Bernard Smart

    Russia will do whatever’s in its national interest.
    Their local representative will say whatever the locals want to hear because that’s what he’s here for.
    Turkey is a huge trading partner and potentially massive market for them so if Cyprus get in the way of that bye bye to the special relationship.

    • Anton

      I don’t think Cyprus can get in the way of “that”.Some of us still have both feet on the ground.

  • Paul Smith

    Well you have to laugh. Imagine the outcry if it was Britain or the USA building the nuclear plant and selling Turkey deadly weapons. I won’t even mention Chernobyl.

    • Leo

      Britain already sells deadly weapons to the Turks.

      • Cydee

        And Saudi Arabia.

      • HighTide

        Wow! Turkey exports its own weapons to the tune of 270 million US Dollars annually.

      • Paul Smith

        Twit.

    • Barry White

      Deadly silence from the Foreign Ministry and the Prez’s Palace.

      Key word, deadly.

      Along with the Coop, the sky is really all falling in on the heads of our ‘ leaders’. Less world support than water in the reservoirs. How has it all gone so wrong?

    • gulumbra

      They are too busy selling to saudi arabia

  • Jaques

    “We simply sell these systems and get the money for them.”

    So that’s all right then. Doesn’t matter how dangerous what we sell is. because if it’s for money it’s fine.

    • HighTide

      2016 largest arms exporters:
      1. USA 2. Russia. 3. China. 4. France
      Money talks everywhere.

    • Martin Standage

      Including Polonium and Novachok if the price is right!

      • Аlex Snigerev

        None of the two examples you cited have been proved, the words “highly likely” are not proof.
        When someone says: “we do not know what it is, but we know what it’s called,” do you immediately believe?

