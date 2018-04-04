The comedy of our woes

Greek actor and show-host Lakis Lazopoulos will join forces with actress Sophia Philippidou for four performances of the comedy A-PE-LPI-Si-TO in Nicosia and Limassol.

The play, which centres on an invisible home where all the lonely people live, is a reflection on the present-day Greece. People who have suffered through the financial crisis are put centre stage, bringing them out of their invisible home to speak to us about their own reality with humour and one-liners that will get even the worst grump smiling.

But the play is not just an array of characters coming up to describe their woes, they will also sing a few tunes written by the Greek composer and singer Stamatis Kraounakis.

The play has been written by Lazopoulos, who also designed the set. It has already been staged in Greece with much success and is being performed in Cyprus in Nicosia on Wednesday and Thursday and in Limassol on Friday and Saturday.

A-PE-LPI-Si-TO

Performance with Greek comedians Lakis Lazopoulos and Sofia Filippidou. April 11-12. Strovolos Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 6pm and 9pm on Wednesday and 9pm on Thursday. €25-35. In Greek. Tel: 22-313010

April 13-14. Pattihio Theatre, Limassol. 9pm on Friday and 6pm and 9pm on Saturday. €25-35. In Greek. Tel: 25-377277