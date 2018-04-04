Three jailed for corruption among those freed in Easter pardons

Ten prison inmates were released on Wednesday after receiving presidential pardons ahead of Easter, among them lawyer Panayiotis Neocleous, doctor Yiannakis Kyamides and former director of Cytavision, Orestis Vasiliou.

The three men were released at the suggestion of the attorney-general, along with seven others. On Thursday, 40 more people are expected to be released.

Neocleous was sentenced to two and a half years in jail in March 2017, over the corruption case that also brought down former deputy attorney-general Rikkos Erotokritou.

Kyamides, who was the head of the Nicosia General Hospital’s ear, nose, and throat clinic, was sentenced in May 2017 to two and a half years in prison after being found guilty of corruption and extortion, in connection with taking backhanders to refer patients to a private hearing clinic.

Vasiliou was sentenced to nine years in jail in January 2015 over his involvement in the ‘Dromolaxia scandal’. The sentence was later reduced to seven years.

The other seven people who were released on Wednesday were serving sentences for debt.

Presidential pardons are granted in Easter, Christmas, August 15 and October 1 (Independence Day).

People convicted for murder, attempted murder, manslaughter, drugs trafficking and sexual offences are not eligible for pardons.