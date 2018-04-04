Three jailed for corruption among those freed in Easter pardons

Three jailed for corruption among those freed in Easter pardons

Freed: Panayiotis Neocleous

Ten prison inmates were released on Wednesday after receiving presidential pardons ahead of Easter, among them lawyer Panayiotis Neocleous, doctor Yiannakis Kyamides and former director of Cytavision, Orestis Vasiliou.

The three men were released at the suggestion of the attorney-general, along with seven others. On Thursday, 40 more people are expected to be released.

Neocleous was sentenced to two and a half years in jail in March 2017, over the corruption case that also brought down former deputy attorney-general Rikkos Erotokritou.

Kyamides, who was the head of the Nicosia General Hospital’s ear, nose, and throat clinic, was sentenced in May 2017 to two and a half years in prison after being found guilty of corruption and extortion, in connection with taking backhanders to refer patients to a private hearing clinic.

Vasiliou was sentenced to nine years in jail in January 2015 over his involvement in the ‘Dromolaxia scandal’. The sentence was later reduced to seven years.

The other seven people who were released on Wednesday were serving sentences for debt.

Presidential pardons are granted in Easter, Christmas, August 15 and October 1 (Independence Day).

People convicted for murder, attempted murder, manslaughter, drugs trafficking and sexual offences are not eligible for pardons.

  • almostbroke

    They dident have to play the ‘chest pains ‘ card ,or the old ‘smoke and mirrors ‘ ploy , of course these guys being in. ‘The inside track ‘ got the ‘heads up ‘long ago they were to be released at Easter , The same wouldent happen for Costas the labourer , or Andreas , unemployed ,

  • Cyprus MH

    Look at this way; this is the last term of Mr. Anastasiadis as a president, so he does not care about the opinion of the anyone, maybe he forgot that he is a DISY and that this may backfire at his party. Second these people did not really steal from the Government or the elite citizens, they only stole from the helpless and the employees’ funds.

  • iuvcyprus

    Is there any way we can confirm that these particular people will NOT be allowed to return their previous employment. Be banned from obtaining any sort of employment that involves their previous employment. Not allowed to hold directorships in any companies they are employed or connected to. But as we Cypriots know only too well, it won’t be long where they will weasel their way back into the lucrative business of making money by illegal means. Well done Mr Pres

  • Colin Evans

    Does anyone else consider that after releasing 3 serious crooks, found guilty of corruption, that our President is not fit to be in the high office he occupies?

    • Evergreen

      No one cares

    • Leo

      At least they are not predatory peadophiles, like what some countries let out early.

    • SuzieQ

      I agree with you completely. I’ve never thought that he should be in high office. @John Mavro is the guy to say it as it is on this president and his bent, conniving ministers. This is a disgrace.

  • Imprisoned for debt then pardoned. A clear message to strategic NPL defaulters.

  • Stokie

    Message to the corrupt elite from the Pres! We may not always be able to protect the people from discovering your corruption…but don’t worry. We will let you out early so you don’t suffer like the lesser people. You can then return to your corrupt ways with the money you scammed! It sickens me.

  • Veritas

    This is an absurd tradition, to befit a true banana republic.

    • Ingrian Observer

      No, this is not an absurd tradition, this is a reaffirmation of Cyprus’ rotten core.

    • Leo

      You can always move.

