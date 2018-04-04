Three new radiographers at Kyperounda hospital

Three new radiographers have been assigned to Kyperounda Hospital in the Troodos area as part of plans to turn the facility into a regional clinic and cut down on time and visits to Limassol hospital, the health ministry said.

“With this development and with the continued availability of radiographers at Kyperounda Hospital, patients will receive health services on site without having to go to Limassol General Hospital,” a statement said.

“In this way, local residents will be able to receive the treatment they need immediately and in less time.”

The decision to appoint the extra radiographers was taken by the cabinet in 2017 in the context of the plan to reorganise state healthcare in rural areas.

It is a first step towards the integration of the Kyperounda-Evrou-Agros-Platres health centres with the extension of their working hours and the transformation of Kyperounda Hospital into the Troodos Regional Hospital.

The plan is also part of the greater health system that aims to make

primary care centres sustainable and efficient in the new, competitive environment, the ministry said.

Three years ago the government decided to upgrade the hospital with

a better-equipped TB sanatorium, which was needed to comply with the World Health Organisation (WHO) requirements.

Currently, the sanatorium has 16 beds dedicated to TB patients, but due to the increase in TB cases in recent years patients have been forced to share rooms, which goes against WHO guidelines recommending one person per room. The sanatorium also needs negative pressure rooms, which are vital in combating and stopping the disease from spreading through the air.

In the early 1970s a pathology clinic was also set up in the same building as the sanatorium. Today the hospital with a 26-bed capacity, serves around 84 communities.