Trafficked women nearly forced into sham marriages

Seven people were sentenced on Wednesday by the Nicosia criminal court to between eight months and five years in prison after being found guilty for human trafficking in connection with attempted sham marriages.

The case was brought to light in March 2016, police said, when three women, nationals of a European country, were located locked in a Nicosia apartment following a police raid.

It emerged that the three women were victims of human trafficking. They told police they arrived in Cyprus after receiving promises by some people they would find employment with high salaries. After arriving in Cyprus, the people escorting them locked them in an apartment with the aim of forcing them to enter into sham marriages with third-country nationals.

A 52-year-old man was sentenced to eight months in prison, a 28-year-old man to one year, three persons aged 26,27, and 28 to two years, a 37-year-old woman to four years and a 49-year-old woman to five years.