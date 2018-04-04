Turkey says S-400 missile delivery brought forward to July 2019

April 4th, 2018 Russia, Turkey, World 8 comments

The planned delivery of Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile batteries to Turkey has been brought forward to July 2019, the Turkish undersecretary for defence industries said, from the first quarter of 2020.

Turkey and Russia signed the S-400 accord in December, finalising a deal which deepened military ties between NATO member Turkey and the Kremlin.

The deal, reportedly worth some $2.5 billion, has worried the West because the system cannot be integrated into NATO’s military architecture.

“We brought forward the delivery date in the accord signed with Russia to provide the S-400 system and got a date of July 2019,” Turkish Undersecretary for Defence Industries Ismail Demir wrote on Twitter overnight.

His comment came after the two countries’ presidents held talks on Tuesday and marked the official start of work to build Turkey’s $20 billion first nuclear power station at Akkuyu on its Mediterranean coast.

  • Mist

    All it needs is one line of “back door” code in the software and the whole system fails. This could be triggered by a radio signal from the aircraft it was targeted at.

  • Leo

    Hypocrites.

    • Barry White

      Bizynessmen.

    • MrH

      So it wasn’t hypocritical when South Cyprus purchased the S-300s and then delivered them to Greece, but it is for Turkey! Turkey is NOT an EU member state, and its allegiance with NATO is not an end-or! The World is a much larger place and the emerging Markets are taking over. Perhaps Greece and South Cyprus should broaden their horizons too instead of being bankrupt!

      • Leo

        What are you on about, they went to Greece because Turkey was crying like little children.

        • ROC

          This big brave country, was frighten that little small country called Cyprus acquired ss300s, this big brave strong country went crying to the UN and NATO.

          What a butch of cowards this lot are.

      • NuffSaid

        What a stupid statement riddled with error.

      • ROC

        You only bought the ss400s because the USA refused to sell you theirs, this shows you as a Nato country that cannot be trusted. run by a dictator just like Putin, maybe all Turks should swear alligence to the Fatherland like nazi germany did.

