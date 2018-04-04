UNIC to host the 46th ECPR Joint Sessions of Workshops

The largest international summit on Political Science in Cyprus

The University of Nicosia (UNIC) has been selected to host the 2018 Joint Sessions of Workshops of the European Consortium for Political Research (ECPR), recognised as one of the major highlights of the world’s political science calendar. The 46th ECPR Joint Sessions at UNIC will bring together political scientists from across the world and all career stages, between 10 and 14 April 2018, to the largest summit of its kind in Cyprus.

More than 500 participants (academics, researchers and students), from leading universities in Europe, the USA, Canada, Australia and Israel, will gather in parallel sessions to highlight and discuss the political, economic and social aspects of the major issues confronting modern society today. The workshops will explore in detail key issues such as immigration, organised crime, Euroscepticism, the economic crisis, and digital (non)democracy.

The topics of discussion across the four days include a veritable list of modern political challenges, while of particular interest is this year’s Keynote Speech by Kevin Featherstone, Professor of European Politics at the London School of Economics and Political Science. Prof. Featherstone will be expounding upon “From Grexit to Brexit” during the official opening ceremony at UNIC on Wednesday, 11 April 2018.

The European Consortium for Political Research (ECPR) is an independent scholarly association, established in 1970. Its 350 institutional members across 50 countries represent the leading universities, students and senior academics engaged in the research and teaching of political science worldwide. ECPR supports and encourages the training, research and cross national co-operation of political scientists in a number of ways: a programme of world renowned conferences and events and a cutting edge Methods School, all with funding opportunities for members; a prestigious publishing portfolio, which includes a book series and three leading journals; its own publishing imprint, ECPR Press; and a range of high profile prizes celebrating academic achievement throughout the discipline.