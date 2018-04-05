British actor charged in death of Cypriot woman in London

A British actor has been charged with manslaughter on Wednesday in connection with the death of an 80-year-old Greek Cypriot woman in London.

According to news reports Harry Goodwin-Sims, 29, pushed Ourania Lambrou in a busy street in Camden, North London, last Saturday, causing her to fall and hit her head on a metal bollard.

She was taken to hospital and discharged after several hours, the Daily Mail reported, but was readmitted two days later and died after being diagnosed with a bleed on her brain.

The actor, who has appeared in a number of independent British films and BBC programmes, had attracted police attention by the time Lambrou was passing by, the Westminster Magistrates’ court was told on Wednesday.

He was reportedly drunk and caused a commotion, jumped in front of cars and banged on police cars when he pushed the elderly woman, who was about to cross the road after getting off a bus.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and was initially held on suspicion of actual bodily harm, before being charged with manslaughter and assault by beating.

He was remanded in custody ahead of a plea hearing at Southwark Crown Court in May.

Lambrou had six children, 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She left Cyprus at the age of 17 to work as a seamstress.

“She dedicated her life to her children and grandchildren,” her daughter, Carol Panagi, 52, said. “She always put everybody else first.”

Panagi added that her mother was an avid gardener, a devout Greek Orthodox Christian and a great cook who was known by locals as ‘Yiayia’, Greek for grandmother.